Delhi Accident: L-G Asks Top Cop to Fix Responsibility for Any Lapse, Probe Every Angle As Outrage Grows

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday took stock of the developments in the Kanjhawala incident in a meeting with Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. He reiterated his direction to the Police Commissioner that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and the strictest possible sections/provisions of IPC be invoked against the accused, who are already in custody, according to Raj Niwas sources.

In his meeting with the Police Commissioner, the LG also asked him to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the police and directed that responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the police.

The LG, who is keeping a tab on the situation on a ‘Real Time Basis’, has also asked the authorities to keep him abreast of the autopsy report and its corroboration with the findings of the Police investigation.

The LG instructed the Police Commissioner to strictly ensure that the accused are treated as per law, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations. He also asked officers in the morning to ascertain if anyone in the victim’s family could be provided with a government employment.

The LG has again requested people to not politicise this unfortunate incident and refrain from insensitive and opportunistic scavenging.

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on Sunday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. Delhi’s Rohini Court today sent all five accused to three-day police remand.

In his first reaction on the horrific killing of the 20-year-old woman, the Delhi Police Commissioner said the police will set an example with ‘strictest legal action’ so that such incidents are not repeated in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has launched verbal attacks against the LG over the law and order situation. AAP MLA Atishi slammed LG VK Saxena over the Sultanpuri accident, saying if he cannot give Delhi’s daughters protection, he should resign. “If LG VK Saxena cannot fix the law and order and cannot command Delhi Police, he should leave his seat. He should either give Delhi’s daughters protection, or resign," she said.

The AAP also laid a siege around Delhi LG’s residence to protest against the “weak” law-and-order situation in the national capital. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said women are not safe in the city.

