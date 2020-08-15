Flag Hoisted at Muslim Seminary Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal in Lucknow on 74th Independence Day

Renowned Muslim Seminary Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal celebrated India's 74th Independence Day with fervour in Lucknow on Saturday.

Chairman of India Islamic Centre and cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali hoisted the flag on the occasion, and sang the National Anthem at Aishbagh Eidgah.

“Today Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal celebrated Independence Day by hoisting our Indian Flag and singing the National Anthem. This independence was bought after a struggle of many years. Now, it is our responsibility to maintain the brotherhood and peace of our country," said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

He extended his prayers to God for the protection of India and its freedom.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the flag at the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Saturday on the occasion of Independence Day 2020.

At the event, Adityanath said that other nations' economies were badly affected during Covid-19, but UP's revenue had only declined by three percent compared to last year.

“While fighting coronavirus, we are moving fast towards fulfilling our revenue earning target,” he said.

The Chief Minister also gave a tribute to 'coronavirus warriors' and said that to carry forward the fight against Covid-19, public representatives, administration officials and employees, health workers, sanitation workers, police and military personnel had done tremendous work.

"On this occasion, I heartily greet them all. I also pay a humble tribute to all those coronavirus warriors who have lost their lives, while serving others and saving their lives," he added.