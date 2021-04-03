Flags At Half-staff After Capitol Officer Killed

Washington (AP) President Joe Biden has ordered that U.S. flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff until April 6 in honour of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed on Friday after a man rammed a car into a security checkpoint. Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken over the death of officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force. A second Capitol police officer was injured in the attack, while the suspect was killed. Biden says he knows what a difficult time it’s been for the Capitol and all who work there and protect it. Friday’s incident came about three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that killed a Capitol police officer and four other people.

Biden released the statement from the Camp David president retreat, where he is spending the weekend. He expressed gratitude to the Capitol Police and the National Guard troops for responding quickly to the attack. (AP) .

