Flash Flood Alert on Assam-Arunachal Border After China Landslide Creates Artificial Lake
Assam CM has directed the authorities in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts to remain alert and take all possible steps to prevent any major catastrophe, a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said.
Image tweeted by @AloLibang
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed authorities in districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh to "remain alert" for possible flash flood after China informed India about a landslide blocking a river in Tibet leading to the formation of an artificial lake.
Sonowal has directed the authorities in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts to remain alert and take all possible steps to prevent any major catastrophe, a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said.
The Yarlung Tsangpo river is known as the Siang after it enters India at Arunachal Pradesh from the Tibetan region and is called the Brahmaputra once it reaches Assam.
The district administration, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) and all other departments concerned have been asked to remain on alert.
Six NDRF teams from Kolkata are scheduled to arrive here and will move to the districts as and when required.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to the Chief Minister Friday night and urged him to take all possible measures in the wake of the situation.
Districts along the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh have been put on high alert for possible flash floods after China informed India about a landslide blocking a river in Tibet leading to formation of an artificial lake, officials said Friday.
Chinese Embassy spokesperson Counselor Ji Rong said that his country has activated the 'Emergency Information Sharing Mechanism' with India following the landslide on Wednesday near Jiala Village in Milin County in the lower ranges of Yaluzangbu river in Tibet.
The Indian official said, "They (China) first informed us on Wednesday about the landslide and creation of an artificial lake. Water is over-topping (breaching). It will reach Arunachal Pradesh and cross the high flood level by Friday night."
The reason cited behind the landslide was "natural causes".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
