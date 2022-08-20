Flash-flood Like Situation Near Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple After Cloudburst in Dehradun; People Shifted to Safer Places

A cloudburst incident was reported in the Raipur block of Dehradun district in Uttarakhand in the early hours on Saturday.

“The cloudburst was reported by locals at 2:45 am today in Sarkhet village in Raipur block in Dehradun district,” ANI said in a report.

The State Disaster Response Force was rushed to the spot after the information and all the people stuck in village are being rescued while some took shelter in a nearby resort.

Due to the continuous rains since Friday, Tamasa River flowing near Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun was in spate. But, there has been no loss of life or property, said Acharya Bipin Joshi, the founder of the temple.

Visuals from the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple showed a flash-flood-like situation due to incessant torrential rains.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Flash-flood-like situation due to incessant torrential rainfall at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/Q43inmiVht — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Heavy rains were also reported in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir where the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended on Friday evening due to the downpour which triggered flash floods in the region.

Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said the situation was under control and there were no report of any casualty or damage. Videos shared on social media show a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.

Meanwhile, a landslide was also reported in Dharamshala yesterday. Many districts in Himachal including Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Mandi are also expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next 2-3 hours, according to IMD.

