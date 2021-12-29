Flash Forward 2022: A Peek at Some Big Developments That Await India

Another year has come and gone. And the pandemic has refused to budge. It’s unlikely that 2022 will be untouched by it. But there’s a lot more that is in store for India, including several positives, and not of the Covid kind.

Here’s a glimpse of some big events and developments that India can expect in 2022:

Freedom festival

The Government of India’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements will continue this year. The festival began on March 12, 2021 —75 weeks prior to India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022—and will continue until August 15, 2023. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM dedicated the celebrations to Indian citizens, who have played a key role in India’s progression story and have power and potential to help realise the vision of Energising India 2.0 in tandem with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. A national committee was set up under home minister Amit Shah to organise events to mark the occasion and highlight India’s scientific and technological achievements over the past few years. Departments of Indian ministries have also been conducting a slew of activities to celebrate this festival, and all this will go on through 2022.

Prez polls

The year 2022 will also have the Indian presidential election, which will be the 17th presidential election to be held in the country. Ram Nath Kovind is the incumbent and he is expected to remain in office till July 2022. Article 56(1) of the Constitution says that the President of India shall remain in office for a period of five years. Consequent to the expiry of the term of President Kovind, an election to fill the post is expected to be scheduled.

The President is indirectly elected by an electoral college comprising the elected members of both houses of Parliament, the elected members of the legislative assemblies of the 28 states and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of the Union Territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. As of 2021, the electoral college comprises 776 MPs and 4,120 MLAs.

Conquering space

India will launch two unmanned missions in 2022 before the human spaceflight programme ‘Gaganyaan’ by the end of the year, the government has said. The Venus mission is planned for 2022 as well, said minister of state in the department of space Jitendra Singh. Several projects have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of 2022, possibly, India will first launch unmanned missions ahead of Gaganyaan towards the end of the year, he said, adding that it would be accompanied by robots that have been named ‘Vayumitra’.

Also, Chandrayaan-3 is targeted to be launched in the second quarter of financial year 2022 -2023, according to the government.

India also has the Aditya Solar Mission planned for 2022-23.

Grand entry of 5G

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has announced that 5G internet services will indeed be rolled out in India in 2022. 13 cities across the country will get the technology in the beginning.

These cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

The government, however, has not confirmed which telecom operator will be the first to commercially roll out 5G services. All the three leading telecom operators Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) have already set up trial sites in these cities.

