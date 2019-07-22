'Flawless Launch', 'Another Benchmark' and An Ode to Nehru: Who Said What After Chandrayaan-2 Launch
The 43.43m-tall three stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into cloudy skies at 2.43pm and about 16 minutes later released the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit.
Image of Chandrayaan-2 being launched from Sriharikota on Monday.
In a historic leap for India, ISRO successfully launched the country’s second moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole with India’s most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle injecting the spacecraft in the Earth orbit after lift-off from Sriharikota on Monday.
The 43.43m-tall three stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into cloudy skies at 2.43pm and about 16 minutes later released the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 into the orbit, a week after the earlier launch was called off on July 15 following a technical snag observed during the propellant filling stage.
The injection of the Chandrayaan-2 into the Earth orbit marks the successful accomplishment of the first phase of the ambitious mission that will take about 48 days to land on the Moon surface.
The feat won praise from all quarters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a “special moment that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history”. He added that the mission was “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit”.
Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission. It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
Several other leaders, cutting across party lines, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the mission.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the mission “set yet another benchmark in the field of space technology”.
I congratulate our scientists at @isro for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 and setting yet another benchmark in the field of space technology. A grateful nation is proud of them.I also thank PM Modi ji for encouraging our institutions for setting new standards everytime. pic.twitter.com/k26szPwhIE— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 22, 2019
#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019
The Congress, meanwhile, said it was the “right time” to remember the visionary move of India’s first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
This is a good time to remember the visionary move of India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to fund space research through INCOSPAR in1962 which later became ISRO. And also Dr. Manmohan Singh for sanctioning the #Chandrayan2 project in 2008. pic.twitter.com/2Tje349pa0— Congress (@INCIndia) July 22, 2019
After 11 years, #ISRO is once again ready to take India on the moon. #GSLVMkIII-M1 will become the first spacecraft to land on the Moon’s South Polar Region.I congratulate our brilliant scientists & everyone involved in this historic project. All the best @isro#Chandrayaan2— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 22, 2019
Congratulations to ISRO scientists on flawless launching of #Chandrayaan2 from SriharikotaTeam ISRO scripted a new chapter in India’s space history with the launch of this ambitious and indigenous Mission to Moon. The nation is extremely proud of its scientists and Team ISRO.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 22, 2019
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan Lead Film Fraternity in Congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 Launch
- Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully by ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers and More
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM