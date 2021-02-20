News18 Logo

Flight Carrying 64 Passengers Collides with Electricity Pole at Vijaywada Airport

Plane collides with electricity pole. (ANI)

No injuries or casualties have been reported and all passengers are safe. "All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," says airport director G Madhusudan Rao was quoted as saying by ANI.

An Air India flight carrying 64 passengers collided with a electricity tower upon landing at Vijaywada International Airport in Gannavaram on Saturday.

