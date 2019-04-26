English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flight Delayed by 16 Hours After Passenger 'Makes Hoax Gun Threat'
The Scoot flight scheduled to depart at 1:20 AM on Tuesday morning finally left Kempegowda International Airport at 5:23 PM, reports said.
Image for representation only. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
A Singapore-bound flight from Bengaluru was delayed by several hours after a passenger allegedly made a hoax security threat.
The Scoot flight scheduled to depart at 1:20 AM on Tuesday morning finally left Kempegowda International Airport at 5:23 PM, reports said.
The long delay happened after a passenger issued a verbal warning to the cabin crew about having a ‘gun’ in one of his cabin bags, according to a Times of India report.
The passenger, a foreign national, was questioned at the airport police station for several hours. He was let off after as “he was found to be joking, and that it was not a gun but a guitar in his bag,” the newspaper reported.
Singapore Airlines officials confirmed that a passenger was deboarded from the flight by CISF personnel after he issued a verbal security threat. Other passengers were also asked to deboard.
The officials added that the entire luggage in the cargo had to be offloaded and later rescanned for security clearance and immigration.
"A hoax security threat was made at 1:48 AM on April 23, relating to Scoot Airlines flight TR574 (BLR-SIN). Standard security protocols and procedures were followed and no suspicious items were found," a BIAL spokesperson told the newspaper.
Singapore Airlines arranged a replacement flight to fly the affected passengers to Singapore.
“Scoot mounted a replacement flight from Singapore to transport-affected customers from Bengaluru,” a Singapore Airlines spokesperson.
