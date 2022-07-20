Flight of Fantasy: Tribal Entrepreneurs' First-ever Plane Ride on IndiGo from Coimbatore to Chennai

It was a historic day for 41 tribal people as they went for their first-ever plane ride from Coimbatore to Chennai on Wednesday via IndiGo flight 6E 238. The residents of villages near Coimbatore became their first generation to fly in an aircraft.

The group was felicitated at the airport by the IndiGo staff, with a special welcome announcement in Tamil onboard the flight operated by Captain Pradeep Balasubramanian. A special treat of snacks and beverages was served to the first-time fliers.

The lives of the forest dwellers-turned-entrepreneurs have been transformed since 2017 after the unveiling of the 112-foot Adiyogi statue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This set off their entrepreneurial journey as food stall owners near the magnificent structure at the Isha Yoga Center.

It’s the big day! A dream come true! Set, packed and ready to go! 41 tribal entrepreneurs, with the support of #IshaOutreach, on the way to the airport for their first ever flight to Chennai. Congrats to these first generation fliers! #KovaiTribalsFirstFlight #TribalsFlyHigh pic.twitter.com/u6zS5NdQBt — Isha Outreach (@Outreach_Isha) July 20, 2022

With support from Isha Outreach and the guidance of Isha monks and volunteers, they were soon adept in all aspects of running stalls, shops, supplies, and logistics.

The fliers will be accompanied on the trip by two Isha Foundation monks, and they will visit several places in Chennai for business as well as leisure, including a meeting with some Kollywood celebrities.

