Flight of Hope: India Set to Resurrect Its Endangered Vultures, One Step at a Time

India’s oldest Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Haryana is gearing up for the release of 10 more vultures into the wild this year. The critically endangered birds were given a new lease of life by the country’s wildlife biologists who raised and nurtured them in their conservation centres to prepare them for their eventual journey back into the wild.

The plan is to release as many as 10 captive-bred Oriental White-Backed Vultures in the winter from Pinjore, situated in the lap of Shivalik hills. This marks the culmination of decades of ground work which included efforts to phase out the veterinary use of diclofenac — a painkiller that led to the death of over 40 million vultures and drove them to near-extinction.

The released birds will be monitored closely for at least a year using GPS tracking devices and satellite transmitters. Scientists will look for any behaviour changes to ensure they get accustomed to the wilderness once again and there is no mortality due to diclofenac poisoning.

“The goal is to eventually release as many as 100 pairs of each of the three critically endangered species of vultures,” says Dr Vibhu Prakash who has been spearheading vulture conservation in India for over two decades. “These are birds of prey who play a vital role in the ecosystem, the most efficient scavengers which keep the environment clean and disease-free. It is important that we protect them.”

RE-INTRODUCING THEM INTO THE WILD

As director of the Jatayu Conservation Breeding Centre, Pinjore, Dr Prakash from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and his team has led conservation of as many as 399 vultures which are now housed at Bir Shikargaha Wildlife Sanctuary in the Shivalik Hills in Pinjore.

At least 138 of them are Oriental White-Backed Vultures, 209 Long-Billed and 52 Slender-Billed vultures — the largest such collection of three critically endangered Gyps species of vultures at a single place in the world.

In 2020, the centre had released eight White-Backed Vultures into the forests. The task is daunting but extremely critical to restore the population of these birds of prey. Nearly 30 such birds have been reintroduced into the wild from all centres across India so far. Ten Oriental White-Backed Vultures were released last year from Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre, Raja Bhatkhawa, West Bengal, followed by release of another batch of 13 White-Backed Vultures from Rajabhatkhawa this February.

“We are hopeful we can release more birds soon. Of the released vultures, we have had 85 per cent survival rate which is a high success rate,” says Dr Bivash Pandav, Director, BNHS. The task is challenging since vultures live long, breed slow and have long incubation period — laying only one egg per year.

YOUNGEST BIRD NAMED ‘JEEVAN’

Every year, the centre at Pinjore sees new fledglings. Nearly 345 vultures have been artificially hatched by the scientists since the breeding programme began in 2008. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who visited the centre last month, named the youngest chick hatched at the centre ‘Jeevan’ — as the efforts have actually given new life to the endangered species. The chick belongs to Slender-Billed Vulture species which are critically endangered.

“We have finally been able to stop the population from declining further and it is stable now. But it is still not enough. Vultures are long-living, slow-breeding and it can take at least a decade for them to double their population,” Prakash tells News18.

The scientists are also working to develop Vulture Safe Zones — areas where vulture populations would be closely monitored and activities would be undertaken to ensure that domestic livestock carcasses which vultures feed on are not contaminated with drugs like Diclofenac that are toxic to the birds and banned for veterinary use in India since 2006.​

