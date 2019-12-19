Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Flight Operations Hit, 21 Delhi-bound Trains Running Late as Fog Engulfs National Capital

IndiGo and Vistara airlines have asked the passengers to confirm the flight status before leaving for the airport.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Flight Operations Hit, 21 Delhi-bound Trains Running Late as Fog Engulfs National Capital
Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on Thursday.

New Delhi: Rail and air traffic in Delhi has been affected as the national capital woke up to a foggy morning on Thursday. The airport authorities said there might be some flight disruptions due to low visibility and asked the passengers to contact their respective airlines to know the updated schedules.

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” Delhi Airport authorities tweeted.

IndiGo airlines informed its passengers about the flight delays ‘across the network’ due to weather conditions in Delhi.

“Due to poor visibility, there have been delays in flight departures/arrivals across the network. Do keep a track of your flight status here http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter,” the airlines said in a tweet.

Vistara has also asked its passengers to confirm the flight status with the airlines before moving towards the airport.

The low visibility has also affected rail services and 21 trains to Delhi are running late.

