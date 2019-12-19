Flight Operations Hit, 21 Delhi-bound Trains Running Late as Fog Engulfs National Capital

New Delhi: Rail and air traffic in Delhi has been affected as the national capital woke up to a foggy morning on Thursday. The airport authorities said there might be some flight disruptions due to low visibility and asked the passengers to contact their respective airlines to know the updated schedules.

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” Delhi Airport authorities tweeted.

Update issued at 0830 hours: pic.twitter.com/ZDuD15gP1F — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 19, 2019

IndiGo airlines informed its passengers about the flight delays ‘across the network’ due to weather conditions in Delhi.

“Due to poor visibility, there have been delays in flight departures/arrivals across the network. Do keep a track of your flight status here http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter,” the airlines said in a tweet.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to poor visibility, there have been delays in flight departures/arrivals across the network. Do keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter. You may also chat with us here https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

Vistara has also asked its passengers to confirm the flight status with the airlines before moving towards the airport.

The low visibility has also affected rail services and 21 trains to Delhi are running late.

21 trains to Delhi running late due to operational reasons. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/txSHmBQ9bH — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

