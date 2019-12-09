Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport Remain Suspended on Day 3 Due to Heavy Fog
The visibility at the airport was very poor due to heavy fog and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations.
File photo of Srinagar airport (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Monday as all flights to and from the Kashmir Valley were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, officials said.
"All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday and no flight operations took place for the third straight day," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.
He said the visibility at the airport was very poor due to heavy fog and the conditions were not suitable for flight operations.
"The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres only while the required visibility (for flights to function) is 1,000 to 1,200 metres. So, the airline has decided to cancel all 26 flights for the day," the official said.
Flight operations have been severely affected at the Srinagar airport for the past four days.
On Friday, several flights were cancelled while no flight operations took place on Saturday and Sunday.
A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the Valley on Monday affecting visibility and causing problems to people especially to the motorists.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rapper Juice WRLD Dies After Medical Emergency in Chicago
- Walmart Apologises for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack