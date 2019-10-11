Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Flight Operations between Pithoragarh and Hindon Begin

The Heritage Aviation aircraft, which took off at 11.30 am, was scheduled to land at the Hindon civil airport at 12.30 pm, an aviation firm official said.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flight Operations between Pithoragarh and Hindon Begin
Hindon Airport. (Image: ANI)

Pithoragarh: A private aircraft with nine passengers on board took off from Naini-Saini airport here on Friday, marking the start of flight operations between this hill town and the Hindon airport in the National Capital Region.

It is being seen as a boost to air connectivity between the border district and the NCR.

The Heritage Aviation aircraft, which took off at 11.30 am, was scheduled to land at the Hindon civil airport at 12.30 pm, an aviation firm official here said.

The one-hour flight will depart daily from Pithoragarh, Heritage Aviation Manager MS Dhami said.

The one coming from Hindon will take off every day at 1 pm and arrive at Naini-Saini airport at 2 pm, Dhami said.

The fare from Pithoragarh to Hindon per passenger is Rs 2,470 while the return flight will cost Rs 2,270, he said. It takes nearly 18 hours by road to reach the NCR from Pithoragarh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram