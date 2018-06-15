Flight Operations Hit Again as Dust Haze Hangs Over Punjab, Haryana

A blanket of dust haze covered Punjab and Haryana for the third day on Friday, disrupting flight operations at the airport.In view of the prevailing weather condition, some flight operators had on Thursday itself announced cancellation of flights scheduled for the day, airport officials said.On Thursday, over 30 flights were cancelled as visibility levels dropped considerably due to the dust haze. Air quality and visibility levels have been hit by the dust haze.The meteorological department has said that the situation was likely to improve by Friday evening.The weather department said that a ground-level dust storm in Rajasthan, with wind speeds up to 40 kmph, had led to a spike in the levels of coarse particles in the air in most parts of Haryana and Punjab including Chandigarh.Thunderstorm with squall is likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab on Friday and Saturday, according to the MeT Department forecast.In view of severe dust pollution, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Thursday issued an advisory that no construction activity could be carried out for the next two days in districts falling under the National Capital Region (NCR).Haryana's Environment Minister Vipul Goel said the Board was monitoring the pollution level and would advise further necessary steps in consultation with the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and the Central Pollution Control Board.The air quality in several parts of Punjab and Haryana has also been adversely affected for the past two days, officials said.Children, the elderly and those who are ill, especially the ones facing respiratory issues, should take precautions and avoid going out in view of the prevailing weather conditions, health officials have advised.