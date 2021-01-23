News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Flight Services Hit in Jammu and Kashmir Due to Snowfall
1-MIN READ

Flight Services Hit in Jammu and Kashmir Due to Snowfall

Representative image of Snowfall in Ramban District Jammu and Kashmir. (Bilal Bali, News18)

Representative image of Snowfall in Ramban District Jammu and Kashmir. (Bilal Bali, News18)

An official said that the runway at the airport was not available for flight operations due to the accumulation of snow.

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Saturday in the wake of snowfall in most parts of the valley, officials said. The snowfall began early in the morning and was continuing when the last reports came in.

"No flight operations have taken place at the Srinagar airport so far this morning," an official said. He added that the runway at the airport was not available for flight operations due to the accumulation of snow.

"It is still snowing and hence, it is difficult to clear the runway for flight operations," the official said. Several flights have been delayed due to the snowfall, officials said.

A decision on the resumption of flight operations would be taken as and when the weather improves, they added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...