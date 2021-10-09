Flights Cancelled, 2 Washed Away: Flash Floods in Hyderabad as Heavy Rain Rages Across Telangana

Telangana residents have been facing a harrowing time after eight flights were cancelled and roads waterlogged as heavy rains and thunderstorm hit the state, causing flash floods. Videos posted on social media show flooded restaurants, motorcycle stuck in drain and pick-up truck being swept away.

According to a report, following are the flights that got cancelled: i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to BLR, 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada, 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) – diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to MAA.

Roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the spell. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

#WATCH | Telangana: People struggle to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. "Two persons have been washed away after nullahs overflowed due to heavy rains. Rescue team searching for them," said K Purushottam, ACP (08.10) pic.twitter.com/4RiAhA0EY2— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

IMD has earlier warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Many people took to social media to share the incidents of waterlogging in the city by the sudden downpour.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Mint, two persons were washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, “Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Last week, the Indian Meteorological Department said that under the influence of Cyclone Gulab in Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places.

