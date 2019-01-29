LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Flights Delayed as Tirupati Airport Shuts for Three Hours

A minor damage at the end of the runway led to the disruption of flights, an official said.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Flights Delayed as Tirupati Airport Shuts for Three Hours
Image for representation.
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Air traffic at the Renigunta airport was disrupted for three hours on Tuesday owing to a minor damage at the end of the runway, an airport official said.

As a result, a flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad and another in the return direction were delayed, the official told PTI.

The damage, noticed in the afternoon, was set right between 4 pm and 7 pm and the traffic restored, the official said.

However, he did not elaborate on what the damage was and how it happened.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram