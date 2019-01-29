Flights Delayed as Tirupati Airport Shuts for Three Hours

Air traffic at the Renigunta airport was disrupted for three hours on Tuesday owing to a minor damage at the end of the runway, an airport official said.As a result, a flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad and another in the return direction were delayed, the official told PTI.The damage, noticed in the afternoon, was set right between 4 pm and 7 pm and the traffic restored, the official said.However, he did not elaborate on what the damage was and how it happened.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.