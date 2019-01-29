English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flights Delayed as Tirupati Airport Shuts for Three Hours
A minor damage at the end of the runway led to the disruption of flights, an official said.
Image for representation.
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Air traffic at the Renigunta airport was disrupted for three hours on Tuesday owing to a minor damage at the end of the runway, an airport official said.
As a result, a flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad and another in the return direction were delayed, the official told PTI.
The damage, noticed in the afternoon, was set right between 4 pm and 7 pm and the traffic restored, the official said.
However, he did not elaborate on what the damage was and how it happened.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
