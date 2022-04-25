Flights Delayed, Diverted at Delhi Airport Due to Drizzle, Thunderstorm

Flight operations were affected at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday due to inclement weather conditions coupled with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour and a drizzle.

A Vistara plane from Mumbai was diverted to the Lucknow airport due to a thunderstorm over the Delhi airport, sources told PTI. Flight UK940 departed from Mumbai at 7.55 PM and was scheduled to land at the Delhi airport at 9.55 PM, they said.

However, it was diverted to the Lucknow airport due to the thunderstorm, they added.

SpiceJet had earlier tweeted, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 25, 2022

ANI reported that all airlines have updated passengers about the flight status through social media.

The drizzle and the winds provided much-needed relief from the heat in some areas of Delhi on Monday night, but a yellow alert warning has been issued for a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28.

Partly cloudy weather due to a western disturbance over Afghanistan had provided some relief from a prolonged heatwave spell in northwest India. However, another punishing heatwave is in the offing, a Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature may even rise to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, he said.

The national capital has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010. For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

