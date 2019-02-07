English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
32 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport After Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Hit Delhi-NCR
Meanwhile, the air quality improved to 'moderate' on Thursday, a significant improvement due to western disturbances, scattered rain and high wind speed.
Parts of NCR witnessed a hailstorm on Thursday afternoon.
New Delhi: Heavy rains and hailstrom accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi on Thursday, bringing down the mercury by four to five notches.
The national capital recorded the minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.
As rains lashed Delhi, as many as 32 flights, including 23 domestic and 9 international flights, to Delhi were diverted and the airport was shut for two hours.
Delhi recorded 3.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. Humidity level oscillated between 100 and 89 per cent.
Palam recorded 3.2 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 3.8mm, Ridge 3.4mm, Ayanagar 4mm, Gurgaon 3mm, Jafarpur 9mm, Najafgarh 3mm and Sports Complex 2mm.
Hailstorms hit several parts of Delhi and its adjacent areas. Excited people took to social media to share pictures of roads covered with hail.
Meanwhile, the air quality improved to 'moderate' on Thursday, a significant improvement due to western disturbances, scattered rain and high wind speed, authorities said.
Parts of Delhi witnessed moderate rainfall on Wednesday night.
Parts of Punjab and Haryana too received rainfall on Thursday, with maximum temperatures plunging by three to seven notches, the Met department said.
The night temperatures continued to rise for the third consecutive day, hovering few notches above normal limits, they said.
In Punjab, districts like Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jalandhar witnessed rainfall.
Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh through out the day with dark clouds hovering the city and reducing visibility on Thursday morning. The city recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius, seven notches above its normal.
(With inputs from PTI)
