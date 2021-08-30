Flood-affected People in MP’s Sheopur Await Govt Relief Despite CM’s Visit

Flood-affected people in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district are still waiting for government relief despite visits by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, several ministers and top administrative officials. Locals in Baroda and Vijaypur areas of the district allege that they have not received government support which includes Rs 5,000 aid money, 50 kg food grains and Rs 6,000 support for preparing makeshift homes. Many people were even supposed to get Rs 95,000 per family for building pukka houses.

The people, who suffered due to the recent floods, are now tearing into the state government’s claims that compensation was being provided to the victims on a war footing. Sheopur Collector Shivam Verma claimed that from the survey of damages to providing relief to the people, the local administration is moving fast on the ground.

However, the ground reality contrasts the Collector’s claims. Some social workers from Rajasthan and Sheopur districts are the only ones keeping many of the flood-affected people going. Kailashi Bai and Geeta Bai from Lalitpura village said that the good people from Rajasthan and their district are working round the clock to provide them relief material, adding that had the administration did the same, no one in their village would rely on anybody else.

Areas like Hasanpur Haveli, Birpur and Manpur house hundreds of families that are yet to receive government support after the floods damaged their homes. Despite government claims of extending relief to everyone, help has only reached those areas where the CM visited directly or had some contacts with higher authorities.

People like Kailashi and Geeta are dependent on non-governmental support being provided by local workers and good folks from Rajasthan.

Sheopur Collector Shivam Verma while making tall claims about the government relief programme also said that people who think they have been left out can approach the local administration for redressal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here