CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » India » Flood Alert in Tamil Nadu's Erode District After Water Discharge for Mettur Reservoir Increased
1-MIN READ

Flood Alert in Tamil Nadu's Erode District After Water Discharge for Mettur Reservoir Increased

IANS

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 08:15 IST

Chennai, India

The district administration has arranged three to five relief centres for accommodating those who would be shifted from their houses by Tuesday evening. (File photo: PTI)

The district administration has arranged three to five relief centres for accommodating those who would be shifted from their houses by Tuesday evening. (File photo: PTI)

The discharge, according to district administration, could be increased more and this could lead water to gash into houses in the low-lying areas of Erode from Tuesday evening

The Erode district administration in Tamil Nadu has issued a flood alert to people living in the low-lying areas of the district as the water discharge from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur will be increased to 1.5 lakh cusec.

The discharge, according to district administration, could be increased more and this could lead water to gash into houses in the low-lying areas of Erode from Tuesday evening.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department officials told IANS that with an increased inflow following heavy rains at the catchment areas, the discharge from the Mettur dam was increased from 1.3 to 1.5 lakh cusec.

With the flow of water into the reservoir on an ascendancy, the discharge will be increased to 1.7 lakh cusec at any moment. This has prompted the district administration to caution people living in low-lying areas and on the banks of the river Cauvery to stay safe and move out from their houses.

The district administration officials told IANS that water could enter 50 to 75 houses by Tuesday evening and those residing in these places would be shifted to relief centres.

The district administration has arranged three to five relief centres for accommodating those who would be shifted from their houses by Tuesday evening.

As many as 448 people are already in relief centres in the district following water entering low-lying areas.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 31, 2022, 08:15 IST
last updated:August 31, 2022, 08:15 IST