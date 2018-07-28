Flood Alert Issued in Delhi as Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark, Evacuation Begins in Low-Lying Areas

A flood alert has been issued in Delhi and authorities have begun evacuating residents from low-lying areas as the Yamuna river breached the danger level following intermittent rains and water release from Haryana's Hathnikund on Saturday morning.The Yamuna level in Delhi crossed the warning mark of 204.83 metres by 10am, an official from Irrigation and Flood Control Department said. "At 10 am, the water level increased to 205.06 metres," the official said.At 9 am, Haryana discharged more than 2,11,874 cusecs from Hathnikund barrage, which is used for drinking purposes in Delhi, and more water will be released later, the official said, adding that water level will increase further."All the EEs (Executive Engineers)/ sector officers are directed to keep in close contact with the control room in relation to the discharge, water level at ORB (Old Railway Bridge) and the advisory or forecast from CWC (Central Water Commission)/MET, and requested to take appropriate measures/steps accordingly to avoid flood-like situation," a statement issued by the East Delhi district administration said."Our men are on the field through QRT (Quick Response Team) vehicle and three boats have been pressed into service which are making announcements for people to evacuate the low-lying areas and also telling them the dos and don'ts in floods," the statement added.An official said villages along the Yamuna river have been alerted about the release of the excess water. The city government have already begun evacuating people from low-lying areas.The water-level at the Hathnikund barrage along the Haryana-Uttarakhand border rose to alarming levels owing to overnight heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.The Yamuna river passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana before entering New Delhi.