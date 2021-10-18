Flood Alert Issued to People Living Near Banks of Palar River in Tamil Nadu

In view of rains in catchment areas, 6,322 cusecs of water has been released from the Palar Anaicut and people must stay away from River Palar and bridges across it, Chengelpet district Collector A R Rahul Nadh said on Monday while issuing a flood alert. The water released from the Anaicut in Ranipet district is expected to reach the Chengelpet district border of Palur soon and considering the downpour, there is a likelihood of more inflows, the official said in a statement.

Hence, people should not use bridges and wash clothes or utilise the river for any other purpose. The over 35 villages on the banks of the river in Chengelpet district are being monitored, he added.

