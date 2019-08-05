Flood Alert Sounded on Tamil Nadu's Bhavani River As Pilloor Reservoir to Release Excess Water

Coimbatore: A flood alert has been sounded to the people residing on the banks of river Bhavani in Mettupalayam, following the likely discharge of surplus water from the Pilloor reservoir, which has been getting good inflow.

The catchment area of the Pilloor dam has been receiving heavy southwest monsoon rains and also an inflow of 10,000 cusecs of surplus water has been recorded in the dam, a press release from the district Collector K Rajamani said on Monday.

In view this, the dam-level is expected to reach its full capacity of 100 feet and it has been decided to discharge 6,000 cusecs of water from it, which would result in spate in the Bhavani river, he said.

Considering the situation, the people living on the banks of the river have been cautioned not to venture into the,river or attempt to cross it, and advised to move to safer places, Rajamani said.

