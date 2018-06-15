English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Flood Fury in Assam, Close to Four Lakh Affected
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 386,570 people have been affected in the seven flood hit districts.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 386,570 people have been affected in the seven flood hit districts.
Guwahati: Close to four lakh people continued to be marooned on Friday by floods that have hit the state, with the surging waters of many rivers inundating fresh areas affecting both people and agricultural lands.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 386,570 people have been affected in the seven flood hit districts.
A total of 668 villages in Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong(East) and West Karbi Anglong districts have been displaced.
"The flood waters have fully damaged 325 houses besides state and National Highways at different places," an ASDMA official said, adding that rainfall had also triggered landslides at Mahur, Harangajao, Maibang and Dima Hasao.
The landslides in Dima Hasao and on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section have also snapped train services to Assam's Barak Valley, Mizoram and Tripura. The Northeast Frontier Railway has suspended and cancelled several trains on Friday.
The district administrations have pressed into service the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and Assam Rifles in the flood affected areas for search and rescue operations.
A total of 471 persons have been rescued from Karimganj district, Hailakandi, Cachar and Golaghat. Relief Camps were opened in Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong (East) and Golaghat with 67,175 inmates, the ASDMA officials said.
Also Watch
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a total of 386,570 people have been affected in the seven flood hit districts.
A total of 668 villages in Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong(East) and West Karbi Anglong districts have been displaced.
"The flood waters have fully damaged 325 houses besides state and National Highways at different places," an ASDMA official said, adding that rainfall had also triggered landslides at Mahur, Harangajao, Maibang and Dima Hasao.
The landslides in Dima Hasao and on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section have also snapped train services to Assam's Barak Valley, Mizoram and Tripura. The Northeast Frontier Railway has suspended and cancelled several trains on Friday.
The district administrations have pressed into service the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and Assam Rifles in the flood affected areas for search and rescue operations.
A total of 471 persons have been rescued from Karimganj district, Hailakandi, Cachar and Golaghat. Relief Camps were opened in Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong (East) and Golaghat with 67,175 inmates, the ASDMA officials said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
- Messi, the Superstar Illuminating a Small Russian Town
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor