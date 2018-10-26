Flood-hit Kerala Will Need Rs 31,000 Crore for Rebuilding: UN Report

Flood-hit Kerala would need Rs 31,000 crore for rebuilding, a UN report said.The post-disaster needs assessment report prepared by an UN team was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday by United Nations Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev.During the meeting, he informed Vijayan that the UN would assist the state in getting international level technical know how for rebuilding Kerala, which had witnessed widespread destruction when floods ravaged the state in August this year.The UN body has also promised assistance in getting resources from global institutions for rebuilding the state, an official press release here said.According to the report, funds for rebuilding various sectors, include housing (Rs 5443 crore), transport infrastructure (Rs 10,046 crore), agriculture and dairy farming (Rs 4498 crore) and other infrastructure (Rs 2246 crore).During the south west monsoon over 400 people had lost their lives and several houses destroyed in the unprecedented deluge in the state.