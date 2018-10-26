English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flood-hit Kerala Will Need Rs 31,000 Crore for Rebuilding: UN Report
The UN body has also promised assistance in getting resources from global institutions for rebuilding the state, an official press release said.
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Flood-hit Kerala would need Rs 31,000 crore for rebuilding, a UN report said.
The post-disaster needs assessment report prepared by an UN team was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday by United Nations Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev.
During the meeting, he informed Vijayan that the UN would assist the state in getting international level technical know how for rebuilding Kerala, which had witnessed widespread destruction when floods ravaged the state in August this year.
The UN body has also promised assistance in getting resources from global institutions for rebuilding the state, an official press release here said.
According to the report, funds for rebuilding various sectors, include housing (Rs 5443 crore), transport infrastructure (Rs 10,046 crore), agriculture and dairy farming (Rs 4498 crore) and other infrastructure (Rs 2246 crore).
During the south west monsoon over 400 people had lost their lives and several houses destroyed in the unprecedented deluge in the state.
The post-disaster needs assessment report prepared by an UN team was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday by United Nations Resident Coordinator Yuri Afanasiev.
During the meeting, he informed Vijayan that the UN would assist the state in getting international level technical know how for rebuilding Kerala, which had witnessed widespread destruction when floods ravaged the state in August this year.
The UN body has also promised assistance in getting resources from global institutions for rebuilding the state, an official press release here said.
According to the report, funds for rebuilding various sectors, include housing (Rs 5443 crore), transport infrastructure (Rs 10,046 crore), agriculture and dairy farming (Rs 4498 crore) and other infrastructure (Rs 2246 crore).
During the south west monsoon over 400 people had lost their lives and several houses destroyed in the unprecedented deluge in the state.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...