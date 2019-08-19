Floods LIVE Updates: Delhi, Punjab on Alert, Over 20 Killed in Himachal Pradesh as Heavy Rains Batter States

Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are on high alert after heavy rains led to floods that killed at least 28 people, while about 22 are missing. Flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate. Haryana has asked the Army to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.
At least 22 people, including two Nepalese, were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while three people died and 22 went missing following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand. Three people lost their lives in Punjab.
Read More
Aug 19, 2019 9:05 am (IST)
Visual from the Doon Hospital where people rescued from Mori in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand are being brought:
Two people airlifted from Arakot in Mori block of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand:
Uttarakhand: Two persons airlifted from Arakot of Mori tehsil in Uttarkashi following cloudburst have been brought to Sahasradhara helipad in Dehradun. They are being shifted to Doon Hospital pic.twitter.com/tXXNkNSIsl
Water level at a bridge on the Ambala - Saharanpur section is touching the girders, therefore the trains scheduled to run on this section have been diverted to run via Delhi - Panipat - Ambala route, CPRO, Northern Railway said.
CPRO, Northern Railway: Water level at bridge No - 294 situated between Ambala - Dukheri stations on Ambala - Saharanpur section is touching the girders. Consequently, the trains scheduled to run on this section have been diverted to run via Delhi - Panipat - Ambala route. pic.twitter.com/9pORMpD7G9
Heavy Rains Expected in Odisha | In the eastern part of the country, the flood threat was abated in Odisha, but the MeT department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days due to a low pressure in the region. Under the impact of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, a low pressure area has formed over central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand, the MeT Centre said.
Aug 19, 2019 8:48 am (IST)
Haryana Asks Army to be on Standby | The Yamuna river rose dangerously at the Hathni Kund barrage in Yamuna Nagar and many rivulets also joined the swollen river in Haryana and UP. Haryana's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management issued a high flood warning alerting deputy commissioners of Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad and Palwal. "In view of heavy discharge being released in the rivers in the state, a high flood warning has been issued to the concerned districts. Considering this, you are requested to direct concerned Army officials to be in a state of high readiness to be able to deploy resources at a very short notice," a request sent by the Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management department to Army authorities, said.
Aug 19, 2019 8:42 am (IST)
Rescue operations underway in Ropar in Punjab by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF):
Here is a visual of NDRF personnel conducting rescue operations in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar:
Aug 19, 2019 8:35 am (IST)
Pune Flood Death Toll Touches 56 | Meanwhile, the flood-hit Maharashtra's Pune district, 56 people died. "The death toll in floods in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Pune has reached to 56 while two persons are still missing. Most of the deaths have occurred in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, which were worst hit due to floods," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune. As per the figures available so far, 1519 houses were damaged completely in floods while 19,780 partially. "The government has so far disbursed Rs 31.84 crore to 63,697 flood affected families," he said.
Aug 19, 2019 8:32 am (IST)
22 Die in Himachal Pradesh | Nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur and Chamba and one each in Bilaspur and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents. Four persons are missing in Shimla district and around a hundred people are stranded in parts of the hill-state as various roads have been damaged, officials said. In Shimla district, two Nepalese died when a tree fell on their house. A labourer was killed as the wall of a house collapsed in the Lower Cemetery area. A man was killed after a landslide hit his truck on the national highway.
Aug 19, 2019 8:26 am (IST)
Choppers With Rescue Material to Reach Uttarkashi | Two choppers have taken off for Arakot of Mori block in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand with communication equipment & ropes for rescue operations after a cloud burst. Three medical teams have also reached Arakot.
Aug 19, 2019 8:21 am (IST)
Chardham Yatra Routes Blocked | Routes to the Chardham yatra routes are blocked by the debris of landslides at various points affecting the yatra partially, the State Emergency OPperation Centre (SEOC) said. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad and Tangri, Kedarnath highway at Banswada and Jamu Nursery, Gangotri National Highway at Harshil, Badeti and Helgugad and Yamunotri highway at Dabarkot, it said. Landslide on Kailash-Mansarovar route has also affected the pilgrimage with devotees being moved to safe places, it added.
Aug 19, 2019 8:16 am (IST)
Army team rescues goats from the roof of a submerged house in flood-affected village Jalla Majra in Nawanshahr in Punjab:
Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district late flooded the tributaries of the Yamuna river which wreaked havoc in Arakot, Sanel, Makudi and Tikochi villages, flattening a number of houses. Police, ITBP, SDRF and Red Cross teams have been rushed to the rain-affected areas. Until yesterday, rescue operations were being hampered by incessant rains, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.
As many as 150 tourists were rescued from Chhota Dara, Chhatru and Gramphu areas of Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh ater a road was washed away due to incessant rain. Around 400 tourists are still stuck between the road in Keylong & Sissu due to a landslide.
Border Roads Organisation (BRO): Around 150 tourists including foreigners were rescued from Chhota Dara, Chhatru and Gramphu areas of Lahaul-Spiti district, today after a road was washed away due to incessant rain, in Gramphu. pic.twitter.com/VpvBQd48oa
Kerala Death Toll Reaches 121 | Death toll in flood-ravaged Kerala hit 121 as more bodies were retreived. Ground Penetrating Radars were put into use to locate bodies at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad, where massive landslides had wiped out two villages.
Aug 19, 2019 8:01 am (IST)
28 Killed in 3 North Indian States | As many as 28 people were killed as rains and cloudbursts wreak havoc in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. About 22 people are missing and a flood alert was sounded in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna river is also swollen.
Fire and police personnel attempt to rescue a person buried under the debris after a landslide following heavy monsoon rain, in Shimla, Aug 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)
In southern India, the death toll in flood-ravaged Kerala climbed to 121 with the retrieval of more bodies. Ground Penetrating Radars were put into use to locate bodies at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad, where massive landslides had wiped out two villages.
Delhi witnessed rains with the maximum temperature settling at 29.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
As the water level in the Yamuna River neared warning level, the Delhi government sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark, officials said.
An official said the Yamuna River was flowing at 203.37 metre on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further in next 24 hours after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in Harayana at 5pm.
In Uttar Pradesh, several rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are in spate. Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad. Similarly, the Sharda River at Paliakalan and the Ghaghra River at Elginbridge are flowing above the red mark, the Central Water Commission said.
In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages, damaging several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said.
Heavy rains remained unabated in Himachal Pradesh, leaving at least 22 people, including two Nepalese, dead and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in the state.
Nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office here, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident.
Due to heavy rains, district officials in the state have ordered closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.
Gates of the Pandoh and the Nathpa Jhakri dams in Himachal Pradesh are being opened as the water level in the Beas and Sutlej rivers is very high. People have been requested to stay away from rivers, rivulets and streams to avoid any untoward incident, officials said. Train services between Shimla and Kalka were disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in the state.
Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday causing floods in some parts, while authorities sounded high alert in the two states.
Following heavy rains in Aol village of Punjab, three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed. Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
In Rajasthan, water has started receding and there was no flood-like situation anywhere in the state. An official said 49 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since June 15 and 500 people have been evacuated from the rain-affected areas.
In West Bengal, weather in large parts of south Bengal, including the metropolis, improved after two days of torrential rain that led to waterlogging in many areas and snapped road links at several places. Rains lashed several parts of Chennai and its neighbourhood with the MeT office predicting more showers during the next two days.