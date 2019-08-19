Floods LIVE Updates: Delhi, Punjab on Alert, 17 Killed in Uttarkashi Cloudburst as Heavy Rains Batter States

Event Highlights
- HP CM Says Situation is Improving
- Karnataka Flood Death Toll at 76
- UP RIvers Flow Over Danger Mark
- Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted in U'khand's Kumaon
- Delhi Weather Today
- Bridge Over Sutlej Collapses in HP
- 17 Die in Uttarkashi Cloudburst
- Electricity Production Resumed in Shimla Power Stations
- Holiday in Uttarkashi Schools
- Delhi Govt Calls Meeting Over Yamuna Waters Rising
- Yamuna Breaches Warning Level
- Aditya Thackeray to Visit Flood-Hit Areas
- Delhi on High Alert
- Heavy Rains Expected in Odisha
- Haryana Asks Army to be on Standby
At least 22 people, including two Nepalese, were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while three people died and 22 went missing following a cloudburst in Uttarakhand. Three people lost their lives in Punjab.
HP CM Says Situation is Improving | Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that 22 people died due to heavy rainfall & flood in just past 2 days. Death toll in entire monsoon season is 43. Losses of 574 crore estimated till now, and detailed reports will come later. Situation is improving.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on flood-situation in the state: 22 people have died due to heavy rainfall & flood in just past 2 days. Death toll in entire monsoon season is 43. Losses of 574 crore estimated till now, detailed reports will come later. Situation is improving pic.twitter.com/BMz1e4tTIc— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Visuals of a road damaged by torrential rains near Hanogi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Dwada:
Mandi: Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/bUOEqrXMV0— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Karnataka Flood Death Toll at 76 | The toll in rain-related incidents in flood hit Karnataka went up to 76 on Sunday, with the recovery of 10 more bodies, while 10 persons are still classified as missing in the state, where relief and rehabilitation work is underway,officials said. As many as 526 relief camps were operational as on Sunday, where clean drinking water, food and other relief materials were being provided to 2,20,906 people. Officials said 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days, resulting in loss of agriculture and horticulture crops on 6.9 lakh hectares and damage to 75,317 houses.
UP RIvers Flow Over Danger Mark | Rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are flowing above the danger mark after heavy rainfall in neighbouring states. According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad.Sharda in Palia Kalan and the Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki of UP are flowing above the danger mark. Jalaun DM Mannan Akhtar said,"The Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Kalpi due to which 12 villages have been cut off from the tehsil headquarters. Kharif crop has been damaged. The release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana and excessive rain in Kota of Rajasthan have suddenly increased the water level in the Yamuna."
The Delhi government had on Sunday sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river was expected to cross the danger mark. The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on Monday and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage. The East Delhi district had directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on Monday.
Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted in U'khand's Kumaon | The India Meteorological Department, Dehradun, has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in the Kumaon region over the next 24 hours:
India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/MsFsHtrcA7— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Delhi Weather Today | Morning in the national capital was sultry, with the weatherman predicting heavy rains towards the evening. "The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a MeT official said. The humidity level was recorded at 88 per cent. While the Safdarjung observatory recorded 2 mm rainfall, the Palam and Aya Nagar observatories received traces of rainfall. The Lodhi Road and Ridge area observatories recorded 0.3 mm rainfall each. According to the weatherman, the sky will be generally cloudy and very light rain or thundershowers are expected.
Houses and several hectares of agricultural land were washed away as torrential rains inundated six villages in Mori block of Uttarkashi which borders on Himachal Pradesh in the early hours on Sunday. Rescue and search operations, which was hampered by heavy rain lashing the region on Sunday, has been resumed on Monday amid clear weather. With the MeT department predicting heavy rains in various parts of the state on Monday, government schools and Anganwadi kendras in nine out of the 13 districts remained closed on the orders of their respective district administrations.
Minimum rainfall recorded in various parts of India by the India Meteorological Department at 8:30 am today:
Rainfall (in mm) recorded at 0830 hours IST of 19.08.2019 pic.twitter.com/Qlf1fQ4c0L— India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 19, 2019
Pedestrians are seen walking as vehicular traffic is stopped at the Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh:
Kullu: Traffic movement stopped at Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi after the road caved in following a landslide. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/oGx1xUwp3a— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Bridge Over Sutlej Collapses in HP | Bridge over Sutlej river collapses in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains and rising water levels of the river.
Himachal Pradesh: A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region.— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages pic.twitter.com/XxPypEhVmi
17 Die in Uttarkashi Cloudburst | As many as 17 people died in after a cloudburst took place in the Mori block of the Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, Secretary (Incharge) Disaster Management, S A Murugesan said. Earlier, a few people had been airlifted from the area to be shifted to the Doon Hospital in the state capital as part of rescue operations.
Holiday in Uttarkashi Schools | Uttarkashi's district magistrate Ashish Chauhan declared a holiday for today in all schools in the district in view of excessive rainfall and cloudburst in the region. Choppers airlifted people as part of rescue operations today and brought them to the Doon Hospital in Dehradun.
Locals use a make-shift drain to cross a swelling drain in Ludhiana's Koom Khurd village in Punjab.
Punjab: Locals in Koom Khurd village in Ludhiana use a makeshift bridge to cross a drain after the permanent bridge over the drain collapsed due to heavy rains. MLA SS Dhillon says,"State govt surveyed area from helicopter but didn't make adequate arrangements for the people." pic.twitter.com/RtK4ETPw8G— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019
Delhi Govt Calls Meeting Over Yamuna Waters Rising | The Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials after water levels of the Yamuna river rose in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting.
Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials in wake of the rising water level in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/XxsnTbNbrP— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Visuals from rescue operations being carried out in Jalandhar, Punjab by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF):
#Floods2019#NDRFDeployment— NDRF 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) August 19, 2019
@ Jalandhar, Punjab #COMMITTED2HELP#COMMITTED2SERVE#NDRF4U @satyaprad1 @PIBHomeAffairs @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/aq4ZW5bbpc
Yamuna Breaches Warning Level | Water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation and Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed.
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/wLhJtdxQjy— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan takes stock of the situation in Uttarkashi's Arakot following cloud-burst in the region.
Uttarkashi: Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan takes stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/NilMR13Fpv— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Aditya Thackeray to Visit Flood-Hit Areas | Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray is set to visit the flood-ravaged districts of Maharashtra to take stock of the situation. Several districts of the state including Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli were hit by severe floods for over two weeks. In Pune alone, the death toll rose to 56.
Delhi on High Alert | Delhi has been put on high alert as water levels in the Yamuna river begin to rise. Haryana has also asked the army to stay on standby as rising water levels of the river threaten the national capital's adjoining states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Visual of the swollen Yamuna:
Visual from the Doon Hospital where people rescued from Mori in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand are being brought:
Dehradun: Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GPCXQqqoe0— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Two people airlifted from Arakot in Mori block of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand:
Uttarakhand: Two persons airlifted from Arakot of Mori tehsil in Uttarkashi following cloudburst have been brought to Sahasradhara helipad in Dehradun. They are being shifted to Doon Hospital pic.twitter.com/tXXNkNSIsl— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Water level at a bridge on the Ambala - Saharanpur section is touching the girders, therefore the trains scheduled to run on this section have been diverted to run via Delhi - Panipat - Ambala route, CPRO, Northern Railway said.
CPRO, Northern Railway: Water level at bridge No - 294 situated between Ambala - Dukheri stations on Ambala - Saharanpur section is touching the girders. Consequently, the trains scheduled to run on this section have been diverted to run via Delhi - Panipat - Ambala route. pic.twitter.com/9pORMpD7G9— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019
Heavy Rains Expected in Odisha | In the eastern part of the country, the flood threat was abated in Odisha, but the MeT department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days due to a low pressure in the region. Under the impact of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, a low pressure area has formed over central parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand, the MeT Centre said.
Haryana Asks Army to be on Standby | The Yamuna river rose dangerously at the Hathni Kund barrage in Yamuna Nagar and many rivulets also joined the swollen river in Haryana and UP. Haryana's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management issued a high flood warning alerting deputy commissioners of Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad and Palwal. "In view of heavy discharge being released in the rivers in the state, a high flood warning has been issued to the concerned districts. Considering this, you are requested to direct concerned Army officials to be in a state of high readiness to be able to deploy resources at a very short notice," a request sent by the Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management department to Army authorities, said.
Rescue operations underway in Ropar in Punjab by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF):
#Floods2019#Rescue #Evacuation— NDRF 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) August 19, 2019
@ Ropar, Punjab #COMMITTED2HELP#COMMITTED2SERVE#NDRF4U @satyaprad1 @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/usTOw6TQns
In southern India, the death toll in flood-ravaged Kerala climbed to 121 with the retrieval of more bodies. Ground Penetrating Radars were put into use to locate bodies at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad, where massive landslides had wiped out two villages.
Delhi witnessed rains with the maximum temperature settling at 29.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
As the water level in the Yamuna River neared warning level, the Delhi government sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark, officials said.
An official said the Yamuna River was flowing at 203.37 metre on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further in next 24 hours after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in Harayana at 5pm.
In Uttar Pradesh, several rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghra, are in spate. Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun, Garhmukteshwar, Naraura and Farrukhabad. Similarly, the Sharda River at Paliakalan and the Ghaghra River at Elginbridge are flowing above the red mark, the Central Water Commission said.
In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages, damaging several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said.
Heavy rains remained unabated in Himachal Pradesh, leaving at least 22 people, including two Nepalese, dead and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in the state.
Nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office here, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident.
Due to heavy rains, district officials in the state have ordered closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.
Gates of the Pandoh and the Nathpa Jhakri dams in Himachal Pradesh are being opened as the water level in the Beas and Sutlej rivers is very high. People have been requested to stay away from rivers, rivulets and streams to avoid any untoward incident, officials said. Train services between Shimla and Kalka were disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route in the state.
Heavy rains remained unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday causing floods in some parts, while authorities sounded high alert in the two states.
Following heavy rains in Aol village of Punjab, three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed. Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
In Rajasthan, water has started receding and there was no flood-like situation anywhere in the state. An official said 49 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since June 15 and 500 people have been evacuated from the rain-affected areas.
In West Bengal, weather in large parts of south Bengal, including the metropolis, improved after two days of torrential rain that led to waterlogging in many areas and snapped road links at several places. Rains lashed several parts of Chennai and its neighbourhood with the MeT office predicting more showers during the next two days.
