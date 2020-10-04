Flood Situation Improves But 1.35 Lakh People Still Affected as Third Wave of Floods Hits Assam

Assam has seen a significant improvement in its flood situation in the past one week, though 1.35 lakh people in 315 villages of three districts are still affected, officials said on Sunday.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said Nagaon is the worst affected district with 98,427 people followed by 29,422 in Morigaon and 7,225 people in Goalpara.

The ASDMA said that in the ongoing third wave of floods around 18,807 hectares of crop lands in 315 villages were inundated. Over 37,000 domesticated animals as well as wild animals, including rhinos in sanctuaries and national parks, were also affected due to the flood, which also damaged many roads, bridges, embankments, government buildings and schools.

The Jia Bharali River was flowing above the danger level in Sonitpur district and Kopili crossed the danger mark in Nagaon district.

ASDMA officials said that Assam, until early August, witnessed devastating floods that killed 122 people in 22 districts, while 26 others were killed in landslides since May 22.

With a respite in monsoon rains, the situation significantly improved in the first week of August even as 57 lakh people were affected in 5,378 villages in 30 of the state's 33 districts.