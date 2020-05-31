Flood Situation in Assam Improves But 2.5 Lakh People Still Suffering, 1 More Dies

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday even as one more person lost his life and over 2.5 lakh people are still suffering in the deluge across three districts.

According to a daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a person was killed at Matia in Goalpara district, taking the death toll across the state in the first wave of flood to seven.

At present, over 2.52 lakh people are suffering due to floods in Goalpara, Nagaon and Hojai districts, the ASDMA said.

Goalpara is the worst hit with 1.51 lakh people affected, followed by Hojai with over 68,000 and Nagaon with nearly 33,000 people.

Till Saturday, around 3.72 lakh people were affected in six districts.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued eight people in the last 24 hours in Goalpara, the ASDMA said.

Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon is currently flowing above the danger mark.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the ASDMA and took stock of the different early warning systems, databases and emergency operations.

Sonowal also chaired a review meeting of the ASDMA and instructed the officials to efficiently use technology for issuing early warning of natural calamities to minimise damages.

At present, 293 villages are under water and 25,0445 hectares of crop areas have been damaged. Authorities are running 63 relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 10,249 people are have taken shelter, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Udalguri, Karimganj, Nagaon, Barpeta, Sonitpur and Chirang.

Massive erosions have been witnessed at various places of Dibrugarh and Udalguri districts, it added.