Flood Situation in Assam Improves Marginally, Bihar Remains in The Grip of Deluge

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of people affected by the deluge reduced on Sunday, a disaster management bulletin said.

Elsewhere, Bihar continued to be in the grip of flood on Sunday with the number of affected people increasing by about 12,500 people in 24 hours taking the total to 81,44,356 in 16 districts though casualties remained static, a bulletin of the state disaster management department said.

A total of 11,812 people were affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts on Sunday, against 13,300 on the previous day, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Lakhimpur remained the worst-affected district with 9,600 flood-hit people, followed by 1,912 in Dhemaji and 300 in Baksa, it said.

Altogether 31 villages and 1,630 hectares of cropland across Assam are under the water, the bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Jorhat's Neamatighat and Tezpur in Sonitpur district, while its tributaries Dhansiri and Jia Bharali are flowing above the danger levels at Golaghat district's Numaligarh and Sonitpur's NT Road Crossing respectively, it said.

A total of 112 people have died due to flood-related incidents and 26 people lost their lives to landslides this year, it said.

Roads and other infrastructure have been damaged in Lakhimpur district, while erosion has been witnessed in Sonitpur district, the bulletin added.

No fresh district was affected by the flood on Sunday and 33 teams of NDRF and SDRF have evacuated 5.46 lakh people so far, it said.

A total 1310 panchayats in 130 blocks under 16 districts have been affected by the deluge, which has so far claimed 25 lives, the bulletin said.

The number of people affected on Saturday was 8,13,1841 in these districts.

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur remained the two most affected districts where 20.61 lakh and 18.98 lakh people respectively have been affected by the floods. They are followed by East Champaran where 10.19 lakh people have been hit.

The other affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

Darbhanga reported 11 deaths, Muzaffarpur six, West Champaran four and Saran and Siwan two each, it said.

A water resource deaprtment bulletin said Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above their danger levels at several places in the state, while the water level of Ganga is flowing above its danger level at all places in Bihar including in Buxar, Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Digha ghat and Gandhi ghat (both in Patna).