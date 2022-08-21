Flood Situation in Two Odisha Districts to Worsen as Subarnarekha Swells; Govt Gears Up to Mitigate Situation

Flood situation will worsen in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha with a higher intensity and an alert has been sounded for a major flood in the Subarnarekha river, an official said on Sunday.

Briefing about the flood situation, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said Balasore and Mayurbhanj will definitely witness flood and the intensity of the flood will be a bit higher. He also informed that concerned district administration has been directed to remain alert.

Amid the possibility of heavy floods in the Subarnarekha River, the Odisha government on Sunday delegated the powers of the Special Relief Commissioner to Balasore district magistrate to manage the emergency situation. The CM has also ordered to place one helicopter with the collector to deal with the emergency.

“Under orders of CMO, SRC Odisha delegates powers of SRC to Balasore Collector to manage the emergency situation arising out of the high floods in Subarnarekha,” SRC Pradeep Jena tweeted.

Jena said that nearly 6 lakh cusec water is passing through Galudihi barrage. “Water is flowing 4 metres above the danger mark at Jamsola. Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar and Basta will be affected,” said the SRC adding that the impact of the flood will be severe compared to that in 2008.

Massive evacuation in low-lying areas of Baleswar and Mayurbhanj has been started by the district administrations. As many as 40 operational teams deployed in Balasore and Mayurbhanj to meet the exigency.

