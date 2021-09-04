Flood Fury in 3 States: Some Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level in Bihar, UP; Water Recedes in Assam

Heavy rain has caused flooding in various low-lying areas in states such as Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The flood situation has displaced thousands of people and affected their lives. Rescue teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other forces have also struggled through thick sludge and flood water to reach dozens of submerged homes even when the torrential monsoon rain continues to lash.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) daily report on flood situation, on September 4, 1 station in Uttar Pradesh is flowing in extreme flood situation, 30 stations (21 in Bihar, 4 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Assam and 1 each in Jharkhand, Karnataka and West Bengal) are flowing in severe flood situation and 24 stations (10 in Bihar, 7 in Assam, 5 in Uttar Pradesh and 1 each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) are flowing in above normal flood situation. Inflow forecast has been issued for 13 barrages and dams (3 in Tamil Nadu, 2 each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh and 1 each in Jharkhand and West Bengal).

1. ASSAM

Due to past one week rainfall, Brahmaputra main river is flowing in above normal to severe flood situations in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup and Dhubri districts with falling trends, said the CWC’s latest report. Also tributaries of Brahmaputra namely Beki river in Barpeta, Jia-Bharali river in Sonitpur, river Sankosh in Dhubri districts are flowing in above normal to severe flood situations with falling trends. Overall, all river system has receded and flooding situation is expected to be normal in coming days.

On Thursday, the number of people affected by the deluge came down by nearly 1.55 lakh, though two more children died. According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 4,92,800 people were affected due to floods in 18 districts — Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur districts.

The bulletin had said Nalbari is the worst-hit district affecting nearly 1.11 lakh people, followed by Golaghat ( 91,500) and Darrang (84,100). Till Wednesday, 17 districts were affected by the deluge. It further said authorities are running 105 relief camps and distribution centres in 12 districts, where 4,169 people, including 935 children, are taking shelter. The bulletin said that various relief agencies have evacuated 911 persons from several flood-hit parts of the state.

2. BIHAR

The CWC report said river Ghagra is presently flowing above danger level in Siwan district with falling trend. River Gandak in Purba Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur & Vaishali, River Burhi Gandak in Purba Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur & Khagaria, River Bagmati in Muzzafarpur and Darbhanga, River Adhwara in Darbhanga, Rivers Kamla and Kamlabalan in Madhubani, River Kosi in Supaul, Khagaria & Katihar, River Parman in Araria and River Mahananda in Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar districts are flowing in severe to above normal flood situations. Rivers such as Kosi and Mahananda are flowing in rising trends. Gandak, Parman, Bagmati, Adhwara, Kamla, Kosi & Mahananda are having falling trends. River Burhi Gandak is flowing in rising trend in upper reaches and in falling trend in lower reaches.

Main Ganga River is flowing in above normal to severe flood situations in districts Patna, Munger, Bhagalpur districts with falling trend. As the tail end sites of northern side tributaries of Ganga such as Ghagra, Gandak, Kosi are in severe flood situations, the existing flood situation in Ganga from Patna to Murshirabad is likely to continue for coming days. Overall, it is expected that flooding situation will gradually recede in all river systems in coming days.

3. UTTAR PRADESH

According to the CWC’s today’s report, river Ghagra is presently flowing above danger level in Ayodhya and Ballia districts with receding trends. River Rapti is flowing in extreme to severe flood situations in Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar and Gorakhpur districts with falling trends. River Gandak in Kushinagar district is flowing in above normal flood situation with falling trend. Main Ganga is flowing in severe to above normal flood situation in middle reaches such as Budaun, Kanpur Nagar and Farrukhabad with falling trend. In coming days, it is expected that flooding situation will gradually recede in all river systems.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the life of every citizen is very valuable and his government stands with all people of the state. Addressing a gathering at Shahpur Mandi Parishad in Domariyaganj tehsil in Siddharthanaga, he said the flood-affected people are being provided with ration.

He also asked officials to prepare a list of farmers whose crops were destroyed due to the deluge so that they can be provided financial assistance. Adityanath had said on Friday that a total of 15 districts in the state have been affected by the deluge — the third witnessed by the state this year. He had also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Gonda, Bahraich and Balrampur districts.

He said that for the past two weeks, owing to heavy rains in Nepal, the water levels in rivers Rapti and Burhi Rapti have increased, leading to the flooding of nearby areas. “The flood-affected people are being given 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, salt, wheat flour, spices, edible oil and other necessary things. The provision of fodder has also been made for animals," Adityanath said.

The state government will pay Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died due to the floods. The amount will be paid to those who died due to drowning or attack by animals, the chief minister said. He further said farmers or sharecroppers losing life in inundation will get Rs five lakh each under the Farmers’ Accidental Insurance scheme. An assistance of Rs 95,000 will be given for houses damaged in the spate, he said, adding homes swayed away in the swirling flood waters are being repaired under the chief minister awas yojana.

Snake venom antidote and anti-rabies vaccines are being supplied to the flooded areas, he also said. The chief minister cautioned the people against spread of vector-borne and water-borne diseases once flood water recedes and appealed to them to join the state government’s special sanitation drive from September 5 to 12.

