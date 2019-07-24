Take the pledge to vote

Flood Situation Worsens in Bihar After Continuous Rain for Two Days; Death Toll Rises to 123

After a brief let-up, the state has been receiving above normal rainfall for the past couple of days. It was hit by floods about earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
Flood Situation Worsens in Bihar After Continuous Rain for Two Days; Death Toll Rises to 123
A man carries gas cylinders as he wades through a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Image: AFP)
Patna: The death toll in Bihar flood rose to 123 on Wednesday with 17 people losing their lives, as the situation worsened in the past two days due to heavy rainfall.

According to the state disaster management department, the death toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district rose to 37 from 27. Five more people died in Madhubani, taking the number of deaths in the district to 30.

After a brief let-up, the state has been receiving above normal rainfall for the past couple of days. It was hit by floods about earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.

