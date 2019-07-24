English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flood Situation Worsens in Bihar After Continuous Rain for Two Days; Death Toll Rises to 123
After a brief let-up, the state has been receiving above normal rainfall for the past couple of days. It was hit by floods about earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal.
A man carries gas cylinders as he wades through a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Image: AFP)
Patna: The death toll in Bihar flood rose to 123 on Wednesday with 17 people losing their lives, as the situation worsened in the past two days due to heavy rainfall.
According to the state disaster management department, the death toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district rose to 37 from 27. Five more people died in Madhubani, taking the number of deaths in the district to 30.
