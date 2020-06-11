Flood Warning System for Mumbai to Be Launched on Friday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Friday launch a flood warning system for Mumbai that has faced frequent flooding.

"In a bid to aid in the mitigation activities of the flood prone city, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai approached the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to develop an Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai referred to as IFLOWS-Mumbai," said a statement. "MoES initiated the development of IFLOWS-Mumbai in July 2019 using the in-house expertise available within the Ministry of Earth Sciences in close coordination with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. IFLOWS-Mumbai is developed as a state of art Integrated Flood Warning system for Mumbai to enhance the resilience of the city of Mumbai by providing early warning for flooding specially during high rainfall events and cyclones."

I-FLOWS comprises seven modules of data assimilation, flood, inundation, vulnerability, risk, dissemination module and decision support system. The system will incorporate weather models from National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), India Meteorological Department (IMD), field data from the rain gauge network stations setup by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and IMD, thematic layers on land use, infrastructure etc provided by MCGM.

