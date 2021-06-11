Flood Water Recedes But Leaves Back Snakes In Parts Of Howrah

Cyclone Yaas wreaked havoc in many parts of West Bengal’s coastal districts. Now as the water is receding, people are returning to their homes, but another danger is looming in these places.

Different parts of Howrah’s Shyampur, which were submerged with the water from the Rupnarayan river, have reported snake infestation. Many reptiles got displaced after the storm and are now seeking shelter and food in residential areas. While some of them have been found inside homes, others are found slithering under debris or in piles created during the cleanup effort.

After some cases of snake bites were reported from these areas, people have been living in a state of panic. Those finding snakes inside their homes are seeking the help of relief workers and activists to drive them out. Others are terrified to step out of their homes when it gets dark.

The members of Shyampur Wildlife Group have come forward to help the scared locals. A four-member group has been visiting these areas in order to drive out the reptiles of the residential areas. They protect themselves while wearing hand gloves and catch the reptiles using snake-catching sticks. Besides saving the residents, it is important to drive out the snakes safely so that they are not attacked and killed by angry locals, said one of the group members.

According to the group, people tend to kill a snake on seeing it. But these animals are important for biodiversity. The group members are also holding an awareness campaign in which they tell them about the importance of snakes in biodiversity and why they shouldn’t be killed. The members said they will carry on the rescue drive over the next few days. During this time, all the reptiles caught from these areas will be safely released into the nearby river.

