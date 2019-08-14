Flooded Villages in Karnataka to be Renamed After Donors of Over Rs 10 Crore

Bengaluru: Flood-hit villages in Karnataka would be renamed after companies if they donated over Rs 10 crore, the state government announced on Wednesday.

"The flood-hit villages will be renamed after the company that donates more than Rs 10 crore. The village will be treated as a village adopted by the company that donates the money for the relief work," the Chief Minister told over 60 industrialists at the Vidhana Soudha housing the Secretariat.

He informed the businessmen that at least 200 villages in 22 districts need to be 'relocated'.

In response, the corporates assured him of donations towards flood relief work.

Yediyurappa said the heavy rainfall and the consequent floods hit 103 taluks in 22 districts which were announced as disaster-affected areas.

As many as 6.97 lakh people have been relocated to 1,160 relief centres, while over 56,000 houses have been declared unfit for dwelling, Yediyurappa told them, adding, the complete estimate of the rain related damages would be known in a few days.

Floods and incessant rains in the past fortnight wreaked havoc in several districts in Karnataka rendering lakhs of people homeless, he said.

