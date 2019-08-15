Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Floods Abate in Goa, Rains Continue with Less Intensity; State Govt Seeks Aid from Centre

Speaking to reporters after the Independence Day function here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said collectors of both North Goa and South Goa districts have been asked to submit detailed reports about the damage caused by the floods by August 20.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Floods Abate in Goa, Rains Continue with Less Intensity; State Govt Seeks Aid from Centre
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking during Independence Day celebrations. (Pic: Twitter)
Loading...

Panaji: Amidst continuing rains, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that the state has sought financial aid from the Center for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Several areas in Pernem, Bicholim and Thivim tehsils were inundated in the last two weeks, leading to evacuation of over 150 families. One person was washed away in Sattari tehsil. Many incidents of house collapse and roads getting washed away were also reported.

With the rains continuing with less intensity, floodwaters have now receded.

Speaking to reporters after the Independence Day function here, Sawant said collectors of both North Goa and South Goa districts have been asked to submit detailed reports about the damage caused by the floods by August 20.

As of now the government did not have even a rough estimate of losses, the chief minister added.

"The state government will provide funds (for relief and rehabilitation) but we have also sought assistance from the Centre. The amount we expect from the Centre will be ascertained only after receiving the (collectors') reports," he said.

The government has also appealed people to donate to the chief minister's relief fund for flood relief, Sawant said.

While the floods have receded, repair and restoration work will be undertaken after the rains halt, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram