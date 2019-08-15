Floods Abate in Goa, Rains Continue with Less Intensity; State Govt Seeks Aid from Centre

Panaji: Amidst continuing rains, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that the state has sought financial aid from the Center for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Several areas in Pernem, Bicholim and Thivim tehsils were inundated in the last two weeks, leading to evacuation of over 150 families. One person was washed away in Sattari tehsil. Many incidents of house collapse and roads getting washed away were also reported.

With the rains continuing with less intensity, floodwaters have now receded.

Speaking to reporters after the Independence Day function here, Sawant said collectors of both North Goa and South Goa districts have been asked to submit detailed reports about the damage caused by the floods by August 20.

As of now the government did not have even a rough estimate of losses, the chief minister added.

"The state government will provide funds (for relief and rehabilitation) but we have also sought assistance from the Centre. The amount we expect from the Centre will be ascertained only after receiving the (collectors') reports," he said.

The government has also appealed people to donate to the chief minister's relief fund for flood relief, Sawant said.

While the floods have receded, repair and restoration work will be undertaken after the rains halt, he said.

