Floods Affect 24 UP Districts, 11 Despite Receiving Less Than Normal Rains

As many as 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods due to the consistent rainfall in the past few days. Of the 24 flood-affected districts, 11 have received less than normal rainfall and yet they are submerged in floodwater. The overflow of rivers in these districts is said to be the reason why they are flooded. Despite the less than normal rainfall in 11 districts, rivers receiving water from Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan has led to this situation. A river passing through the district adjoining Nepal is also receiving water from the neighbouring country.

The 24 flood-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh are Fatehpur, Gonda, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Agra, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Aurraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, Etawah, Varanasi, Ballia, Hamirpur, Banda, Jalaun, Prayagraj, Mirzapur. Over 5 lakh people in these districts have been affected due to the floods.

A total of 11 districts namely Fatehpur, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Agra, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Etawah, and Jalaun have received below-average rainfall. Chandauli, Farrukhabad, and Kanpur Dehat have received only 50 per cent or half of the average rainfall, yet many areas in these districts are inundated.

This has occurred due to the release of excess water from Uttarakhand Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Nepal into the rivers passing through the districts in Uttar Pradesh. Since June 1, the state has recorded normal rainfall of 411 mm this monsoon season.

Ashok Singh, Engineer-in-Chief of Flood Control unit in the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh government, said that the highest water level is being recorded in the rivers flowing from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This is leading to a situation, where districts that are receiving below-average rainfall, are also faced with a flood-like situation.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Ghazipur district. He also distributed relief material to the affected families.

