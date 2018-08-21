Floods Leave Trail of Destruction in Godavari Districts; 1 Killed

Massive floods over the last four days have left a trail of destruction in East and West Godavari districts, while heavy rainfall has hit life in hundreds of villages in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.The State Disaster Management Authority announced that one person was killed in the flood in East Godavari district while another went missing in the last 24 hours.Hundreds of houses were damaged in the two districts, leaving scores of people homeless. In all, over 15,000 people were being provided shelter in relief camps opened by the administration.Agriculture and horticulture crops too suffered widespread damage in both the districts.Paddy crop in 13,395 hectares suffered extensive damage in Srikakulam district because of heavy rainfall, the SDMA said.However the flood flow in Godavari remained steady since Tuesday morning, but the discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram crossed the 14 lakh cusecs mark around last midnight.Since morning, 14,34,636 cusecs of water was being steadily discharged into the sea from the SAC Barrage.West Godavari suffered more damage as 186 villages remained affected by the flood.As many as 11,964 people were shifted to 32 relief camps in different parts of the district and are being provided food and other essentials.The SDMA said 180 houses were fully damaged and another 143 partially in the district.Paddy crop in 6,974 hectares was damaged as floods inundated the fields. Cotton in 634 hectares and horticulture crops in 200 hectares was also affected.In East Godavari district, 57 villages remained marooned due to heavy discharge of water. The district administration opened 24 relief camps to accommodate 3,015 persons, including 22 pregnant women. Also, 79 medical camps were organized to check spread of communicable diseases.About 665 houses were damaged in the district. Paddy crop in 4025 hectares and cotton in 634 hectares were damaged due to inundation. Horticulture crops in 1664 hectares were also damaged.In river Krishna, the flood flow abated following which all the gates on Srisailam reservoir were closed this evening to stop discharge.Inflow into Srisailam from Narayanpur and Jurala projects upstream fell to 1,15,618 cusecs at 6 PM even as the storage level rose to 199.74 tmc feet.Srisailam is still short of over 16 tmc feet, but the water resources department authorities are letting out 1.07 lakh cuses after generating power at the Right and Left Hydro Stations.Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir downstream is now receiving only 76,654 cusecs.Though the situation is relatively much better compared to the same day last year, Nagarjuna Sagar is still short of over 105.77 tmc feet with the current storage being only 206.268 tmc feet.Further downstream, close to 1.50 lakh cusecs was being discharged into the Bay of Bengal from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada as flood from rivulets like Munneru midstream filled it to the brim.