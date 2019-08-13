Floods LIVE Updates: Karnataka Death Toll at 48, 85 Killed in Kerala; Rescue Ops Continue in Kolhapur

Event Highlights CM Pinarayi Review Flood Situation

Nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Gujarat's Kutch district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), while in Karnataka and Maharashtra works have started to repair roads damaged by landslides and heavy rains.

The death toll in Karnataka rose to 48, while that in Kerala stood at 85 after heavy rains and floods hit normal life and caused widespread damage. Four states — Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra — are bearing the brunt of nature's fury, where over 200 people have perished so far. In Karnataka, 2, 738 villages have been affected and 40,523 houses have been damaged. Over 6,00,000 people have been rescued while 1,224 relief centres have been opened.Nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Gujarat's Kutch district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), while in Karnataka and Maharashtra works have started to repair roads damaged by landslides and heavy rains. Aug 13, 2019 9:11 am (IST) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala to oversee the relief measure, met the district collector of his constitutency Wayanad and even sat in on a flood review meeting with officials yesterday. വയനാട്ടിലെ കളക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫീസിൽ വച്ച് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുമായി വെള്ളപ്പൊക്ക അവലോകന യോഗം ചേർന്നു



I attended a flood review meeting with govt officials at the Collectorate's office in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/r5SVWwlJKd — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) August 12, 2019



I attended a flood review meeting with govt officials at the Collectorate's office in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/r5SVWwlJKd — Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) August 12, 2019 Aug 13, 2019 9:08 am (IST) CM Pinarayi Review Flood Situation | Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijaya today morning visited the flood-hit regions of the states. Her is reported to have visited Wayanad and Bhoothanam areas of Mallapuram, one of the worst-affected. He is slated to visit a relief camp for the floo-hit from Meppadi laster today and will hold a review meeting. Aug 13, 2019 9:05 am (IST) Death Toll Rises to 85 | The death toll in Kerala has risen to 85. So far, 58 people are reported to be missing of which 50 are in Mallapuram alone. Over 2 lakh people have found shelter in the 1412 relief camps that were set up. Aug 13, 2019 8:58 am (IST) Update from Karnataka | The death toll in the floods in Karnataka mounted to 48. The various reservoirs get 750 feet of water in just 10 days. Over 2738 villages have been hit by the floods that have left 40,523 houses damaged. So far, 6,73,559 people have been rescued and 1224 relief centres opened for those who were displaced.

Residents carry their belongings from a flood-affected area to safer grounds in Chikmagalur district. (PTI)



In the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is being lashed by heavy rains, six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive in landslides in three different villages in Chamoli district.



Erosion caused by swirling waters of the flooded Chuflagad River also washed away two buildings on its banks.



The state emergency operation centre in Dehradun said the debris of landslides fell on three houses in Banjabgad, Aligaon and Lankhi villages in the district's Ghat area trapping occupants. The six people suffocated to death, the centre said.



In Jammu and Kashmir, three members of a family died after they came under a boulder during a landslide in Resai district. Two others were also injured in the incident that took place on Sunday evening in Laar village in the district's Mahore belt.



In states hit by floods, several roads were cleared on Monday, allowing partial movement of traffic, with priority being given to trucks carrying essential goods. Rains subsided in many parts of the flood-hit states where over 12 lakh people have been affected and the water level has started receding in the deluge-ravaged areas, officials said.