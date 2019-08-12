Floods LIVE Updates: Over 170 Dead; Massive Rescue Ops Continue in Kerala and Karnataka

In Kerala, over 2.27 lakh people have taken shelter in 1,551 relief camps. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the flood situation with senior officials on Sunday and later said that the toll in rain-related incidents since August 8 has crossed 60.
40 people have lost their lives in Karnataka since August 1. 14 people are reported to be missing over 5 lakh people evacuated. 1168 relief camps have been set up so far in 17 districts so far.
Karnataka floods: Since 1st August 2019, 40 people have lost their lives, 14 missing, 5,81,702 people evacuated, 1168 no. of relief camps operational and 17 districts and 2028 villages affected. pic.twitter.com/3ti7kaDjsG— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019
House collapses in Uttarakhand as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village. State Disaster Response Force team has been pressed to the spot. Here are a few jarring visuals.
#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019
Here are visuals of damaged houses in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.
Karnataka: Several houses in Rajiv Gandhi Extension of Shivamogga district are damaged in the flood which hit the state. Locals say, "No leader has come to see us, neither the CM nor anyone from opposition. Though we're getting food, there is no water. Houses are damaged." (11.8) pic.twitter.com/Je1ATRQz8M— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019
NDRF personnel rescue people stranded due to floods in Karnataka.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the state and central governments to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the floods in the state and promised to do everything possible to get the people back on their feet.
"It is heartbreaking to see what all the people of Wayanad have lost. We will do everything in our power to help them get back on their feet," Gandhi said in a tweet after visiting people affected by floods and landslides in his constituency.
All rivers continue to be in spate in Karnataka where the UNESCO world heritage site in Hampi, on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in Ballari, was inundated after more than 1.70 lakh cusec water was released from a reservoir on Sunday morning. Officials said that tourists in Hampi were shifted to safer places.
The Southern Railway on Sunday cancelled 10 trains, including the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Maveli Express, Malabar Express, Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express and the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Intercity Express.
The railways announced the waiver of freight charges for transportation of relief materials to Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, where over 10 lakh people had to be shifted from their homes to escape inundation.
The Ballari district administration in Karnataka has asked people living along the river banks to move to safer places as all 33 gates of the Tungabhadra Dam were opened in the wake of incessant rains.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the preliminary estimate of flood-related loss in the state was Rs 10,000 crore even as he urged the Centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as immediate aid.
"Our preliminary estimate of losses is Rs 10,000 crore, but I personally believe that the losses will stand between Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore,” he said. “We have urged the central government to release Rs 3,000 crore immediately as assistance.”
