Floods LIVE Updates: 9 Bodies Recovered in Malappuram Landslide; Amit Shah to Go for Belagavi's Survey

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka Floods LIVE Updates: Flight operations from the Kochi international airport will resume at noon on Sunday, two days after it was shut as water entered the runway area due to heavy rains and floods. "Airport is ready. Flight operations will resume on Sunday noon. That is ahead of deadline. Airlines are instructed to facilitate services accordingly," the Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson said. On the other hand, in nine bodies have been recovered from the landslide in Malappuram's Nilambur. Sixty-three people are still missing.
Kerala and Karnataka were facing a grim situation on Saturday as death toll due to floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains climbed to 83, while over four lakh people were evacuated in Maharashtra and 19 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat. Twelve people have died so far in Maharashtra where water level was starting to recede in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, the worst hit by the flood fury. Fifty-seven people died in rain related incidents with 80 landslides in eight districts of Kerala since August 8, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Aug 11, 2019 9:17 am (IST)
No Freight on Relief Material | Railways minister Piyush Goyal announced that no freight charges will be levied on relief material sent to the flood-affected states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. He further added, "We urge you to help us in this effort and send as much relief material as possible, which we will transport for free."
Aug 11, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Certain trains in the southern states stand cancelled due to heavy rains and flooding in Kerala and Karnataka:
Due to heavy rains, rail routes are affected at Gandhidham, Dhangdhra and Ahmedabad. The train operating between Dadar and Bhuj stopped at Samakhyali for distribution of food packets to passengers, Western Railway said. It also announced the following cancellations:
Aug 11, 2019 8:54 am (IST)
Southern Railway announces change in pattern of trains, cancellations and diversions today:
Aug 11, 2019 8:51 am (IST)
Roads in Karnataka Blocked | In Chikamagalur, Charmadi, Shiradi Ghat, Kottegehara - Kalasa - Horanadu and Mudigere- Sakaleshpur roads remain closed for vehicular traffic. From Davangere 4 buses were cancelled and 2 vehicles were held up at Mangalore bus stand. Another landslide was also reported between Jayapura and Koppa, for which road clearance work is underway.
Aug 11, 2019 8:36 am (IST)
Helpline numbers for Ahmedabad Division are as follows:
Helpline numbers for Ahmedabad Division are as follows:
9 Bodies Recovered from Malappuram Landslide | As many as 9 bodies were recovered from the landslide at Kavalapara in Nilambur in Kerala's Malappuram district, while 63 people were missing in the area. Rescue operations are underway.
Aug 11, 2019 8:14 am (IST)
Andhra, Telangana to Discharge Water from Dam for Farmers | Telangana education minister Jagadesh Reddy and Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Anilkumar Yadav will release water from the Nagarjuna Sagar dam, which is currently holding surplus water because of the incessant rain. The move will benefit farmers from both states.
Aug 11, 2019 8:06 am (IST)
'More than Double' of 2005 Rainfall Received | Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said on Saturday that the rainfall received by the state was "more than double" of that what was received in 2005, following which the state experienced massive floods. "During the 2005 floods, Sangli had received 217 per cent rainfall in a month's time, while there was 758 per cent rainfall in just nine days now. In Kolhapur, there was 159 per cent rainfall in 2005, while it was 480 per cent in nine days this time," he said.
Aug 11, 2019 8:04 am (IST)
Amit Shah to Conduct Aerial Survey in Karnataka | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Belagavi district of Karnataka at arounf 2:30 pm today. Earlier on Friday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had also done an aerial survey of parts of the state that were flooded.
Aug 11, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
Divisional Commissioner Office reveals the number of teams, boats and personnel operating under NDRF/SDRF/Teritorial Army/Navy/NGO,
Divisional Commissioner Office reveals the number of teams, boats and personnel operating under NDRF/SDRF/Teritorial Army/Navy/NGO,
Kochuveli-Porbandar Express Cancelled | Due to heavy rain & water logging in Kerala & Ahmedabad division, the Kochuveli-Porbandar Express is cancelled. Gujarat and Kerala have received incessant rains and subsequent flooding.
Aug 11, 2019 7:49 am (IST)
Visuals from Gujarat's Rajkot which has flooded due to heavy rainfaill in the region.
Trains on between Sakleshpur and Subramanya stations have been affected adversely due to landslides and soil erosion on multiple spots in Karnataka.
Trains on between Sakleshpur and Subramanya stations have been affected adversely due to landslides and soil erosion on multiple spots in Karnataka.
Mega Block on Kalyan-Thane Sunday | There is a mega block on the UP fast line Kalyan-Thane Sunday main line, and is cancelled due to technical reasons.
Aug 11, 2019 7:34 am (IST)
Based on Maharashtra Govt's request, Indian Navy augmented rescue efforts at Kolhapur from Eastern Naval Command. 15 teams comprising 45 naval divers along with 15 inflatable Gemini boats were airlifted from Visakhapatnam by 2 IAF AN32 aircraft on Saturday.
Based on Maharashtra Govt's request, Indian Navy augmented rescue efforts at Kolhapur from Eastern Naval Command. 15 teams comprising 45 naval divers along with 15 inflatable Gemini boats were airlifted from Visakhapatnam by 2 IAF AN32 aircraft on Saturday.
4 Lakh People Evacuated in Maharashtra | Over four lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from flood-affected parts of Maharashtra in last five days, including 3.78 lakh from the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts where water began to recede slowly on Saturday.
Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Meppadi in Wayanad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts on Sunday — Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he might visit his flood-ravaged constituency of Wayanad on August 11. "Probably going to Kerala tomorrow. I don't want to disturb the rescue missions there.
If I go there, I will be there for two days. I have spoken to the prime minister, (Kerala) chief minister, district collector and Congress workers of the state," he told reporters in New Delhi.
One of the four shutters of the Banasurasagar dam, located about 21 km from Kalpetta in Wayanad was opened at 3 pm to discharge excess water and people on the banks of the Kabini river have been asked to be cautious.
Banasurasagar, one of the largest earth dams in India and the second largest of its kind in Asia, impounds the Karamanathodu tributary of the Kabini River. Twenty three trains were cancelled fully and five partially, Southern Railways said.
In some relief to passengers, the Kochi airport, which was closed after being inundated, will become operational from Sunday. Across Kerala, 1,24,464 people have been shifted to 1,111 relief camps, including 25,0028 in Kozhikode and 24,990 in Wayanad, officials said. The flood situation worsened in Karanataka too, where the death toll rose to 26 in rain-related incidents.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has termed the natural calamity the "biggest" in 45 years. The state government pegged the losses caused by rains and floods at Rs 6,000 crore and Yediyurappa revealed that his government has sought Rs 3,000 crore as relief from the Centre.
Landslides were reported near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur, official sources said. The entire Pane Mangaluru village in Dakshina Kannada district was inundated by the swollen Netravati river, they said.
Over four lakh people have been moved to safety from the flood-hit parts of Maharashtra so far, including 3.78 lakh from the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts where the situation showed signs of improvement on Saturday as the water level started receding.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rescue and relief operations in Sangli on Saturday and interacted with the people. He assured all assistance to them.
Addressing a press conference there later, Fadnavis attributed the flooding to "unprecedented" rainfall during this monsoon, which he said was "more than double" of what was witnessed in 2005, when many parts of the state, including large areas of Mumbai, were submerged.
Three more bodies were recovered in the boat capsize incident that took place on Thursday near Brahmanal village in Palus tehsil of Sangli district during the flood rescue operations.
Nine persons had drowned and as many others had gone missing in the incident. With the recovery of three more bodies, the death toll in the incident has gone up to 12. In Gujarat, 19 people have been killed in rain-related incidents.
As of Saturday morning, the state received 77.80 per cent of annual average rainfall, according to data by the MeT Department. "Seventeen dams are overflowing. Last year, by the end of monsoon, dams had only 56 per cent water. This year there is 60 per cent water stock in dams already," Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 34.3 degrees Celsius, even as high humidity levels caused discomfort to the people.