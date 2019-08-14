Floods LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Kerala, Death Toll Rises to 48 in Maharashtra as Relief Ops Intensify

Floods LIVE Updates: The death toll in Maharashtra rose to 48, while Kerala was put on alert as floods battered the states, killing over 200 people and causing widespread damage. Odisha, which has been lashed by heavy showers since last week, on Tuesday saw a flood-like situation in parts of the state and the forecast is of more rains in the next two days.
In Kerala, a red alert has been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode as extremely heavy rains are expected in central areas of the state. The flood-hit northern parts are limping back to normalcy, officials said.
Aug 14, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
Visuals of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carrying out road clearance work in Alapphuzha, Kerala:
CMDRF Gets Rs 1.82 Crore | Kerala CM Distress Relief Fund receives Rs 1.82 on Tuesday. Moreover a total crop loss of Rs 1022 crore was also reported by the state agriculture department.
Aug 14, 2019 8:38 am (IST)
The Maharashtra government said on Tuesday that its public health department would conduct disease-wise survey of the flood-hit areas for effective response to the situation arising out of any outbreak. The department, in a statement issued here, said, "The aid surveys are also being conducted on the basis of diseases like fever, diarrhoea and jaundice."
Aug 14, 2019 8:32 am (IST)
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who was head of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, said on Tuesday that Kolhapur and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra experienced devastating floods because of mismanagement of major reservoirs, adding that the Maharashtra Water Resources Department failed to manage water storage in Koyna, Warana and Radhanagari dams.
Aug 14, 2019 8:19 am (IST)
60-y-o Comes Out Alive From K'taka River After 2 Days | Venkatesh Murthy, a sexagenarian priest, came out alive after jumping into the Kapila river in Mysuru district in Karnataka. A video of him jumping into the river to challenge it after the Kabini reservoir was opened and water inundated the Nanjangud town went viral. He had managed to climb on the chamber of the bridge and remained there for 60 hours and came out from there once the flood receded.
Aug 14, 2019 8:10 am (IST)
Infectious Disease Scare in Kerala | Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that people in relief camps were being examined for infectious diseases like the H1N1 virus and leptospirosis.
Kerala health min: Major concern is about infectious diseases like H1N1,leptospirosis etc. We started distribution of doxycycline prophylaxis(antibiotic used in treatment of infections)&other precautional measures& distributed over 1 cr doxycycline tablets to affected areas(13.8)
Death Toll Rises to 93 in Kerala, 48 in Maharashtra | The death toll rose to 93 in Kerala, while 48 people were reported to de dead in Maharashtra in rain and flood-related incidents. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds were experienced in Kothamangalam Taluk area in Ernakulam district in Kerala today.
Aug 14, 2019 8:02 am (IST)
Malappuram, Kozhikode on Red Alert | Kerala's Malappuram and Kozhikode districts are on red alert today. On account of land slips and landslides, the state has banned the functioning of quarries for an indefinite period. A holiday was also declared in 11 districts on Tuesday.
Aug 14, 2019 7:58 am (IST)
UN Condoles Deaths Due to Floods in India | The UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa expressed solidarity with India over floods wreaking havoc in southern and western parts of the country. She"sent her condolences to the people and the Government of India after the monsoon floods in the southern and western parts of the country, which led to over 140 deaths, and hundreds of thousands of people being evacuated."
NDRF personnel attempt to clear blocked Manjoor-Ooty road following heavy rain, in Kottayam district. (Image: PTI)
Due to strengthening of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, extremely heavy rains are expected to lash several parts of the state, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram K Santosh said. The state government update on Tuesday put the death toll at 91 since August 8 and said the toll is likely to go up as 59 people are still missing.
Rescue operations in Maharashtra's flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts are over, officials said, adding that with waters receding, the focus is now more on providing essential supplies to the affected people.
However, the meteorological department forecast could increase worries of the administration as Kolhapur and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra are still struggling to emerge from the massive floods that had swamped the region. It has predicted heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in hilly areas in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of the state on Wednesday.
The situation in Karnataka's flood and heavy rain affected districts has improved and inflows in reservoirs are also steadily decreasing, an official update issued by the government said on Tuesday said. "Flood situation is normalising. The water has started receding in many flood-affected districts and flood situation has improved," it said.
The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the country's independence day in a "simple" way as most parts of the state are affected by floods and incessant rains.
The death rose to 54 on Tuesday and nearly four lakh people are lodged in 1,151 relief camps, as per official data.
In the past seven days, the Indian Navy has rescued over 14,000 people from flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka under operation 'Varsha Rahat'. Forty-one Navy teams were deployed in difficult terrains of the three states where they used advanced light helicopters and also boats to reach the marooned areas, an official said.
Due to incessant rains in Odisha, train services were affected in western parts of the state as water was flowing over the tracks in some places in Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sonepur districts.
With more rainfall likely to occur over the next two days due to formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, district administrations have been asked to be prepared to deal with possible flood.
Madhya Pradesh has received eight per cent more rainfall than the average so far this season, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The state received around 623 mm rainfall (average of rainfall across all the districts) from June 1 to August 13 against the normal 577 mm during this period, it said.
In the national capital, several areas were lashed by heavy rains and the MeT department has forecast showers on Independence Day.
It said so far in August, 67 per cent less rainfall has been observed as compared to the average. The month's average is 116.1 mm and it has observed 39.1 mm which is 77 mm less. The seasonal average is 392.2 mm rainfall and it has been recorded at 249.5 mm till now which is 36 per cent less than the average, the department said.
The MeT in Himachal Pradesh, a weekend destination for Delhites, has issued a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday in the state, which has reported heavy rainfall in several areas. The maximum temperatures on Tuesday hovered around 30 degrees Celsius in Punjab and Haryana, while some parts in both the states received rain.