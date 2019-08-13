LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Floods LIVE Updates: Kerala on Tenterhooks Again as Red Alert Sounded for 3 Districts Today

News18.com | August 13, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

Floods LIVE Updates: The death toll in Karnataka rose to 48, while that in Kerala stood at 88 after heavy rains and floods hit normal life and caused widespread damage. Four states — Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra — are bearing the brunt of nature’s fury, where over 200 people have perished so far. In Karnataka, 2, 738 villages have been affected and 40,523 houses have been damaged. Over 6,00,000 people have been rescued while 1,224 relief centres have been opened.

Nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Gujarat's Kutch district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), while in Karnataka and Maharashtra works have started to repair roads damaged by landslides and heavy rains.
Aug 13, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)

Maharashtra Govt Turns to Centre For Assistance | The Maharashtra government has sought Rs 6813 crore for relief work from the Centre. The government needs Rs 4700 crore for relief work for the regions of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. It will also need Rs 2105 crore for relief work in Nasik, and coastal Maharashtra. Additionally, the authorities have decided to allocate Rs 300 crore for the relatives of the deceased and Rs 2088 crore for crop damages.

Aug 13, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)

In Maharashtra, 5.6 lakh displaced people were moved to safety and 61,000 cattle were rescued. 

Aug 13, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

Red Alert Sounded in 3 Kerala Districts | A red alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki today. A red alert was sounded in Malappuram and Kozhikode for tomorrow.


.

Aug 13, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, today visited a relief camp at St. Jude's Shrine in Chundale. 

Aug 13, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day trip to Kerala to oversee the relief work, has tweeted adulating Wayanad's people. "I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent. The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling," he wrote.  

Aug 13, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

Update from Maharashtra | The death toll in all five districts of Maharashtra's Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rose to 43. Three are still reported to be missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated so far from 584 villages. The authorities have set up 596 temporary shelter camps for those who were evacuated.

Aug 13, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

CM BS Yediyurappa visits flood ravaged regions of his hometown Shivamogga.

Aug 13, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Update from Kerala | 40 people are reported to be missing in Kerala - 32 in Malappuram, 7 in Wayanad and 1 in Kottayam. So far, 1332 relief camps have been set up across the state which are tending to 2,52,201 people. 

Aug 13, 2019 10:09 am (IST)

Damages of Rs 50,000 Cr: BSY | CM BS Yediyurappa, who earlier today visited Helgatti to review the situation, says that he has requested the government to release 10,000 crore for relief work. "The state has sustained a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore," he says. Yediyurappa will be meeting with PM Modi on August 16 over the prevailing situation. 

Aug 13, 2019 10:05 am (IST)

Death Toll in Kerala Mounts to 88 | The highest casualties were recorded in Mallapuram at 29. In Kozhikode 17 are reported to have died and the death toll in Wayanad was 12. 

Aug 13, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Trains Halted in Odisha | In Odisha, trains on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section have been temporarily halted as the tracks were inundated with floodwaters along many stretches. 

Aug 13, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. Here are visuals of NDRF teams carrying fodder for affected animals

Aug 13, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

The Defence Public Relations Officer in his briefing about the situation in Maharashtra says that the de-induction of teams have started from the flood-hit regions as the waters started receding. "Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. And 2.5 tonnes of ration have been delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi," he confirms. 

Aug 13, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

CM Pinarayi Reviews Flood Situation | Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today morning visited the flood-hit regions of the state. He is reported to have visited Wayanad and Bhoothanam areas of Mallapuram, one of the worst-affected regions. He is now slated to visit a relief camp for the flood-hit from Meppadi later today and will hold a review meeting.

Aug 13, 2019 9:05 am (IST)

Death Toll Rises to 85 | The death toll in Kerala has risen to 85. So far, 58 people are reported to be missing of which 50 are from Mallapuram alone. Over 2 lakh people have found shelter in the 1412 relief camps that were set up across the state. 

Aug 13, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

Update from Karnataka | The death toll in the floods in Karnataka mounted to 48. Over 2738 villages have been hit by the floods that have left 40,523 houses damaged. So far, 6,73,559 people have been rescued and 1224 relief centres opened for those who were displaced.

NDRF personnel rescue people stranded during Kerala floods. (Twitter/@NDRFHQ)

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is being lashed by heavy rains, six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive in landslides in three different villages in Chamoli district.

Erosion caused by swirling waters of the flooded Chuflagad River also washed away two buildings on its banks.

The state emergency operation centre in Dehradun said the debris of landslides fell on three houses in Banjabgad, Aligaon and Lankhi villages in the district's Ghat area trapping occupants. The six people suffocated to death, the centre said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, three members of a family died after they came under a boulder during a landslide in Resai district. Two others were also injured in the incident that took place on Sunday evening in Laar village in the district's Mahore belt.

In states hit by floods, several roads were cleared on Monday, allowing partial movement of traffic, with priority being given to trucks carrying essential goods. Rains subsided in many parts of the flood-hit states where over 12 lakh people have been affected and the water level has started receding in the deluge-ravaged areas, officials said.
