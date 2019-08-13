Floods LIVE Updates: Kerala on Tenterhooks Again as Red Alert Sounded for 3 Districts Today

NDRF personnel rescue people stranded during Kerala floods. (Twitter/@NDRFHQ)



In the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is being lashed by heavy rains, six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive in landslides in three different villages in Chamoli district.



Erosion caused by swirling waters of the flooded Chuflagad River also washed away two buildings on its banks.



The state emergency operation centre in Dehradun said the debris of landslides fell on three houses in Banjabgad, Aligaon and Lankhi villages in the district's Ghat area trapping occupants. The six people suffocated to death, the centre said.



In Jammu and Kashmir, three members of a family died after they came under a boulder during a landslide in Resai district. Two others were also injured in the incident that took place on Sunday evening in Laar village in the district's Mahore belt.



In states hit by floods, several roads were cleared on Monday, allowing partial movement of traffic, with priority being given to trucks carrying essential goods. Rains subsided in many parts of the flood-hit states where over 12 lakh people have been affected and the water level has started receding in the deluge-ravaged areas, officials said.