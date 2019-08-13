Floods LIVE Updates: Kerala on Tenterhooks Again as Red Alert Sounded for 3 Districts Today

Maharashtra Govt Turns to Centre For Assistance | The Maharashtra government has sought Rs 6813 crore for relief work from the Centre. The government needs Rs 4700 crore for relief work for the regions of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara. It will also need Rs 2105 crore for relief work in Nasik, and coastal Maharashtra. Additionally, the authorities have decided to allocate Rs 300 crore for the relatives of the deceased and Rs 2088 crore for crop damages.
Event Highlights
Nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Gujarat's Kutch district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), while in Karnataka and Maharashtra works have started to repair roads damaged by landslides and heavy rains.
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, today visited a relief camp at St. Jude's Shrine in Chundale.
Wayanad: Congress MP from the constituency Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp at St. Jude’s Shrine, Chundale, today. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/IE5yEfI6TC— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day trip to Kerala to oversee the relief work, has tweeted adulating Wayanad's people. "I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent. The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling," he wrote.
I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2019
The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling.
It is such an honour and pleasure to be your MP.
Thank you Kerala. pic.twitter.com/PVwmUAFboZ
Update from Maharashtra | The death toll in all five districts of Maharashtra's Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rose to 43. Three are still reported to be missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated so far from 584 villages. The authorities have set up 596 temporary shelter camps for those who were evacuated.
Damages of Rs 50,000 Cr: BSY | CM BS Yediyurappa, who earlier today visited Helgatti to review the situation, says that he has requested the government to release 10,000 crore for relief work. "The state has sustained a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore," he says. Yediyurappa will be meeting with PM Modi on August 16 over the prevailing situation.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. Here are visuals of NDRF teams carrying fodder for affected animals
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals pic.twitter.com/z4xOxTUKpy— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019
The Defence Public Relations Officer in his briefing about the situation in Maharashtra says that the de-induction of teams have started from the flood-hit regions as the waters started receding. "Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. And 2.5 tonnes of ration have been delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi," he confirms.
CM Pinarayi Reviews Flood Situation | Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today morning visited the flood-hit regions of the state. He is reported to have visited Wayanad and Bhoothanam areas of Mallapuram, one of the worst-affected regions. He is now slated to visit a relief camp for the flood-hit from Meppadi later today and will hold a review meeting.
NDRF personnel rescue people stranded during Kerala floods. (Twitter/@NDRFHQ)
In the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is being lashed by heavy rains, six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive in landslides in three different villages in Chamoli district.
Erosion caused by swirling waters of the flooded Chuflagad River also washed away two buildings on its banks.
The state emergency operation centre in Dehradun said the debris of landslides fell on three houses in Banjabgad, Aligaon and Lankhi villages in the district's Ghat area trapping occupants. The six people suffocated to death, the centre said.
In Jammu and Kashmir, three members of a family died after they came under a boulder during a landslide in Resai district. Two others were also injured in the incident that took place on Sunday evening in Laar village in the district's Mahore belt.
In states hit by floods, several roads were cleared on Monday, allowing partial movement of traffic, with priority being given to trucks carrying essential goods. Rains subsided in many parts of the flood-hit states where over 12 lakh people have been affected and the water level has started receding in the deluge-ravaged areas, officials said.
-
11 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 279/750.0 overs 210/1042.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
-
08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 54/113.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 146/620.0 overs 150/319.1 oversIndia beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 167/520.0 overs 98/415.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 95/920.0 overs 98/617.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets