Floods: PM Assures Karnataka and Maha CM 'All Support' from Centre in Rescue and Relief Works

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. "Spoke to CM B S Yediyurappa Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka.

We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods," the Prime Minister tweeted. "Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," he added.

Floods have hit the state thrice within a span of three months, which is unprecedented in Karnataka. The badly affected districts are Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belagavi.

In another tweet, he said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre's support in the ongoing rescue and relief work."

In Maharashtra, heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 47 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged extensively, officials said on Friday.

The prime minister had on Wednesday spoken to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers over the flood situation in the two southern states and assured them of all possible help from his government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said Rs 85.5 crore has been released and rescue equipment supplied to the affected districts. The government today transferred an input subsidy of Rs 36.57 crore to the bank account of 51,810 flood-hit farmers.

According to a government report, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belgaum districts are the worst affected due to rains caused by the upper air depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting through video conference with the deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of district Panchayats of 12 districts in North Karnataka, which are severely hit by the floods.

Yediyurappa told the officials to prepare an action plan to carry out relief operations on a war-footing and deal with the flood situation effectively. He also asked them to provide a realistic picture of the floods.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Minister said all standard operating procedures, as has been laid down by the government, should be followed while evacuating people to safety.

There should be regular visits of doctors to the relief camps to check the spread of COVID-19. He also instructed the officials to protect livestock and arrange fodder. The officials present during the meeting told the Chief Minister that 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, including six additional NDRF teams from neighbouring Pune and Chennai, have been deployed.

Three teams have been assigned to Kalaburagi, two to Yadgir and one to Raichur. The officials also apprised Yediyurappa of the deployment of helicopters.

The government on Friday transferred an input subsidy of Rs 36.57 crore to the bank account of 51,810 flood-hit farmers.