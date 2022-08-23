Floods Wreak Havoc in Bihar, Odisha as Thousands Displaced; Struggle On for Food, Drinking Water

Incessant heavy rainfall over several days in August caused major rivers to overflow, leading to flooding in parts of Bihar and Odisha. While some among lakhs of affected people have been evacuated to flood relief camps, many have been left to cope in their flooded communities.

Houses, particularly mud houses, have been submerged in the region as a result of severe flooding. There is no way to cook, with all supplies destroyed.

There’s an acute shortage of clean drinking water as all drinking water sources (including tube wells) are submerged. Toilets are flooded, and women and girls are especially vulnerable due to a lack of sanitation and privacy.

People have taken to fishing with whatever clothes and nets they have to feed themselves because there is no food in the house.

Communication channels have been completely disrupted near Sohlpur on the Gop and Puri road due to 5 feet of flood water on the road. Flood water has also submerged the road between Sohopur and Ganeshwarpur. People have attempted to block floodwater from entering into some roads by dumping sand on it.

The Mahani floodwaters will be discharged into the sea via sluices along the Daya, Bhagrabi Ratanchira, Luna, and Makra rivers in Puri district. Eleven Puri district blocks are expected to be particularly hard hit. The Meli River basin’s Chupuringi, Badput, and Dholpatna areas will be particularly affected.

Health care is being delivered to flood victims. Even though the flood situation in Boudh district has improved slightly, more than ten villages remain cut off. The muddy areas and poles of Jagannath Road have 2 to 3 feet of water. As a result, people lack access to health care.

Every day, a team of 7 doctors and the village’s Asha Didi use a fire department boat to reach the flooded village and provide health services. “Especially daily use medicine such as diabetes, low BP, etc. medicine is being distributed free of cost along with sanitary pads to help all the young women living in the flood areas,” said Dr. Shrevant Swai, head of the medical team.

The water level in the Baitarani River was 18.95 metres above the danger level of 17.83 metres at Akhupada in the Keonjhar district. However, the water level in Anandpur was also dropping. The districts of Bhadrak and Jajpur have been notified as well as the Mahanadi River system’s flood situation has improved.

Meanwhile, authorities in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts began a massive evacuation drive to move people from vulnerable areas to safer locations, even as floodwaters entered villages and caused havoc.

