Floods Wreak Havoc in MP; a Frightening Scenario in the Gwalior-Chambal Region

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra here on Thursday accepted that there is a frightening scenario in the Gwalior-Chambal region after the region is hit by a massive flood in the last few days.

Mishra who himself was engaged in the rescue operation and took a chopper ride on his return in Datia, after a tree fell on the boat he was riding, said a total of 11,500 persons are directly affected by the floods and 11,100 locals in the region have been rescued by the administration so far.

A total of seven relief camps now has 12,000 victims displaced by the floods.

Road and rail connectivity has taken a beating in the Gwalior region. Communication services are affected while power outages have left denizens high and dry in many areas.

The Shivpuri part of the Gwalior division is still worst affected as the Chambal river is flowing above two-metre of the danger mark, six metres in Morena and four metres above the danger mark in Bhind, said the minister. Most of the rivers in the region are swollen after torrential rains leading to a mess in the entire area.

He cautioned that things could turn worse if the flood gates of the dams in Gwalior-Chambal are opened.

Including 13 at Tila village in Shivpuri, a total of 33 have been rescued from Datia district in the last 24 hours, said the minister who himself was involved in the rescue of nine in village Kotra last evening in Datia.

A man who was stranded at the top floor cabin of his marooned house in Luhari village in Gwalior was saved by the army in the morning.

Ramprakash, who lives on the banks of river Sindh, and his neighbours had sent women to nearby places on Tuesday after the river level started to rise. Rawat, his son and daughter were planning to leave with a buffalo calf at around 4 pm when rainwater gushed into his house forcing them to take shelter on the top floor.

Cellphones also drained as Rawat made frantic calls to administration and relatives. Army, however, came to the rescue and saved them on Wednesday.

To add, SDRF, NDRF, Army and Air Force jawans are busy saving lives across the region.

Three dozen villages have been vacated in the Bhind and Morena districts part of the Chambal division. Met office had alerted the authority about heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who left for Gwalior early on Thursday, has claimed that things are getting normal in Shivuri and Sheopur.

Things had gone bad to worse in Shivuri which recorded 800 mm of rains leading to failed telecommunication services and power outages. The Rail link between Guna and Shivpuri too has stopped.

Shivpuri has witnessed 165 mm of rain in the last 24 hours while Gwalior has recorded 173 mm of rainfall. The State government has deployed 2,000 home guards jawans in flood relief and rescue as a stop-gap arrangement.

The CM has convened an emergency meeting within Bhopal on the flood situation on Thursday.

BJP leader corners own government

The former minister in the Shivraj government Anoop Mishra cornered his government on flood mess saying right water management wasn’t done despite warnings from the Met office. The floodwater devastated the public and the water was also stored in Gwalior dams, he alleged. He demanded action on officers concerned for slackness. He claimed that if the dams were inter-linked and excess water could have channelised into each other and Gwalior groundwater level could have benefitted.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, who reached the Gwalior control room on Wednesday night, claimed that efforts are on to save every distressed citizen. He declined to say anything on the accusations of the former minister.

Congress says five bridges washed away

The Congress alleging corruption in the Shivraj government claimed that five bridges have been washed away in the last 24 hours. Media reports claimed that a total of six bridges have been washed away including three in Datia in the last two days.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargav on Wednesday has ordered a probe into these incidents that happened in Datia. These bridges were less than ten years old. The Agra-Mumbai road also is left in crumbles amid massive floods in the last few days. On Wednesday, a 40-year-old Sankuan bridge in Datia’s Sevdha, Magrauni Narwar bridge in Shivouri, Manpur bridge in Sheopur and a bridge built on river Singh in Bhind’s Raun town was washed away. On Tuesday, bridges in Ratangarh and Lanch in Datia have washed away.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here