Flouting Coronavirus Lockdown, a School in Rajkot Reopens; Probe Ordered

Rajkot: Flouting the coronavirus lockdown, a school in Rajkot's Pardi area reopened and asked its students to attend classes on Saturday, prompting district administration to take action.

The education department has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut due to coronavirus pandemic. However, despite the directive, teachers of Pardi's Swami Vivekanand School asked children to attend classes.

"We had clearly instructed the schools to prepare question papers and ask students to take exams at home, in case they were cancelled due to coronavirus. In fact, the authorities were even directed to send report cards home. Despite the order, a case of violation has emerged," said District Development Officer Anil Ranavasiya.

He further said that a report has been sent to the district basic education officer, and action will be taken accordingly. "It is also possible that there was miscommunication or misinterpretation of the order. These things will only be clear after the inquiry," Ranavasiya added.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and almost 30,000 people have been infected by the deadly disease. Gujarat is one of the worst affected states and has the second highest number of patients.

To control the spread of the disease, the Gujarat government identified 27 hotspots in the state, which includes Rajkot.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365