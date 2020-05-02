Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Flouting Coronavirus Lockdown, a School in Rajkot Reopens; Probe Ordered

District Development Officer Anil Ranavasiya said that a report has been sent to the district basic education officer, and action will be taken accordingly.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Pardi Swami Vivekananda School in Rajkot reopened despite the lockdown.
Pardi Swami Vivekananda School in Rajkot reopened despite the lockdown.

Rajkot: Flouting the coronavirus lockdown, a school in Rajkot's Pardi area reopened and asked its students to attend classes on Saturday, prompting district administration to take action.

The education department has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut due to coronavirus pandemic. However, despite the directive, teachers of Pardi's Swami Vivekanand School asked children to attend classes.

"We had clearly instructed the schools to prepare question papers and ask students to take exams at home, in case they were cancelled due to coronavirus. In fact, the authorities were even directed to send report cards home. Despite the order, a case of violation has emerged," said District Development Officer Anil Ranavasiya.

He further said that a report has been sent to the district basic education officer, and action will be taken accordingly. "It is also possible that there was miscommunication or misinterpretation of the order. These things will only be clear after the inquiry," Ranavasiya added.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and almost 30,000 people have been infected by the deadly disease. Gujarat is one of the worst affected states and has the second highest number of patients.

To control the spread of the disease, the Gujarat government identified 27 hotspots in the state, which includes Rajkot.

